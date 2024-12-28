Support Tommy Robinson's Children

Raised:
GBP £32,255
By Ezra Levant
Tommy Robinson is a journalist, a civil rights activist and a political prisoner. But he has a private life too — he’s the father of three kids. I’ve met them and they’re just wonderful.
But you can imagine how hard it is having Tommy Robinson as your dad. They’ve had to relocate, just to stay safe. They’ve faced threats. And now with Tommy sentenced to a lengthy prison term, they don’t have dad around at all.
I met with Tommy before he was sent to prison and I made him a promise that I’d help his family because Tommy will be away from home for a long time. And though I hate to even say the words, there’s also a risk that Tommy will be harmed in prison, or worse — you know the government would like that.
So I told Tommy that I’d set up a crowdfund for supporters who want to give to a trust fund, set up to take care of the three children. 100% of the proceeds will go to a trust fund for the children. I’m honoured to have made the first donation.
Tommy has made the choice to pay a personal price for his activism. But his whole family pays that price, too — he’ll miss Christmas with them this year, and all three birthdays.
If you love Tommy Robinson and his sacrifice, join me in helping take care of the kids.
With High Respect and in the cause of LIBERTY.
Stay strong Tommy, it's admirable what you are sacrificing to ensure the truth is told. It's disgraceful that the government and judiciary have made you a political prisoner and placed you in prison for a civil offence. Chin up, you have many supporters and I'm one of those whose eyes were opened after watching your film "Silenced". Take care of yourself!
Gott schütze Sie!
You only tell the truth, stay strong.!!
Thank you Tommy. Your courage inspires millions. Thank you Ezra too, keep up the good fight, well done reaching out to Elon, as a fellow former Calgarian I tip my hat in honour.
Hope this helps!
Sending prayers that God and his Angels hold, comfort and protect you all - Tommy's precious family, as your father takes a much needed stand for Truth, Integrity, and Morality as he shines a much needed Light on what's been hiding in the shadows for much to long and their attempts to censor, suppress, oppress, violate, terrorize humanity - basically freeing us from their attempts at tyranny.
Praying for your kids to be safe and for your early release from the hellhole you're in as soon as possible. If you are a believer in Jesus then you are never alone. He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. You are a truth-teller, so Jesus is with you.
NO 'Internal Exile' in the UK.
Glad to help
Will be praying for you and your family and that Jesus will correct the injustice.
"The Universe reveals it's secrets, to those who dare to follow their Hearts" - Ralph Smart, YouTube.
Tommy is a champion of free speech and the underdog. The only thing that matters more is family. As Tommy is not here to care for his family it’s good we all get a chance to.
God Bless you Tommy. Thank you for being braver than me. Hope you are free and reunited soon.
I make this donation towards the children’s trust fund to Honour and as a Thank You for TOMMY’S valiant efforts to help save our country’s children from abuse.
