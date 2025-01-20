Help Tomas on His Road to Recovery

Dear Friends, Family, and Generous Strangers,

I'm reaching out to you today on behalf of Tomas, who has not only been my trusted hairdresser for over 25 years but also a dear friend and confidant. Recently, Tomas was diagnosed with a tumor and has undergone extensive medical treatment. While he has been released from the hospital, his journey to recovery is far from over.

Tomas will require numerous doctor visits, ongoing medical treatments, and physical therapy sessions. Unfortunately, during this challenging time, Tomas will be unable to work for an unknown period. As a result, he faces significant financial burdens, including health insurance deductibles, household bills, and the cost of a dog sitter, among other expenses.

We are asking for your help to support Tomas during this difficult time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a tremendous difference in helping Tomas focus on his recovery without the added stress of financial strain.

How You Can Help:

1. Donate: Every dollar counts. Your generosity will go directly towards covering Tomas' medical expenses and essential living costs.

2. Share: Please share this page with your friends, family, and social networks. The more people who know about Tomas' situation, the greater the impact we can make together.

3. Encourage: Leave a message of support for Tomas. Your kind words and positive thoughts will lift his spirits and give him strength during his recovery.

Let's rally together to support Tomas, just as he has supported us with his skillful hands and warm heart over the years. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Cindy Ziemke