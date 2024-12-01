Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $45,069
Campaign funds will be received by Christian Tolentino
On December 1, 2024, the world lost a bright young light when Ty Tolentino passed away much too soon at 15. Our colleague and his wife lost a son, his siblings lost a loving brother. His family made the decision to donate Ty's organs to others in need, an act that typifies the selflessness we have witnessed in our colleague and his family. Our extended work family mourns the loss of this funny, engaging young man. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Tolentino family. Please help us help them in this time of great sorrow.
Holding your family in my heart. I'm so sorry.
Praying for you all today. My story is one that aligns with Ty’s all too well and my heart every day is shattered wishing I could have helped him stay. You all are so loved.
Joelle have been praying for you and your family through all this. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Your talk at the service was so beautiful ❤️
Praying for your family.
You are in our prayers every day
My prayers and sympathy for the entire family. Stay strong my friend.
Praying you'll be comforted with precious memories and God's presence to care for you in your loss.
Prayers to your family.
My heart breaks for you all. Deepest condolences.
We mourn the loss of Ty with you, Tolentino’s.
You have our continued prayers.
So sorry for your loss
May God watch over him forever and guide your family through these tough times.
So young💔 May TY be resting in peace 🙏🏽
Keeping your family in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers, and wishing you peace and comfort.
All the best to your family as you navigate this tough time.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.