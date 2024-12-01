Campaign Image

The Tolentino Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $45,069

Campaign created by Anthony Siciliano

Campaign funds will be received by Christian Tolentino

The Tolentino Family

On December 1, 2024, the world lost a bright young light when Ty Tolentino passed away much too soon at 15. Our colleague and his wife lost a son, his siblings lost a loving brother. His family made the decision to donate Ty's organs to others in need, an act that typifies the selflessness we have witnessed in our colleague and his family. Our extended work family mourns the loss of this funny, engaging young man. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Tolentino family. Please help us help them in this time of great sorrow. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Holding your family in my heart. I'm so sorry.

Karli Saner
$ 15.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for you all today. My story is one that aligns with Ty’s all too well and my heart every day is shattered wishing I could have helped him stay. You all are so loved.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Morgan B
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Joelle have been praying for you and your family through all this. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Your talk at the service was so beautiful ❤️

Anthony M Montemurro
$ 250.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Dooley Family
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

You are in our prayers every day

Archana Singh
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

My prayers and sympathy for the entire family. Stay strong my friend.

Dennis and Theresa Ryan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying you'll be comforted with precious memories and God's presence to care for you in your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to your family.

Caroline Silva
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart breaks for you all. Deepest condolences.

The Kavanaugh Family
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We mourn the loss of Ty with you, Tolentino’s.

Rife Family
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

You have our continued prayers.

The Caballeros
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God watch over him forever and guide your family through these tough times.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So young💔 May TY be resting in peace 🙏🏽

The Bartoszek Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping your family in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers, and wishing you peace and comfort.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Jennifer Murphy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

George and Jennifer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

All the best to your family as you navigate this tough time.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo