Together for Dawn

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,245
Campaign funds will be received by Karen J Carver
We are seeking your love, grace, and help in providing our beautiful friend Dawn with funds to assist with the many expenses that will be incurred while battling her recent cancer diagnosis.
Dawn was diagnosed with cancer very recently and is being hospitalized. Since this was extremely unforseen, Dawn is unable to plan for what her future may hold. She is unable to work and therefore requires assistance with the provision of basic necessities such as rent and food as well as upcoming medical bills, etc.
We thank you deeply for any generosity you are able to show, for your love and support, and we request your thoughts and prayers for Dawn during this time.
Thinking of you in these difficult times.
Keep a positive attitude in your fight... sounds corny but it works. Get well!!!
Prayers get better
Sending prayers and hugs.
Miss you Dawn, get well soon.
Thinking of you with love and prayers
Praying for your strength and comfort Dawn. Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Philippians 4:13
Sending Prayers
Sending love, hugs and prayers!
May each day bring you a little more strength and determination. You are stronger than you know! Sending you love and healing thoughts.
Stay strong🙏🙏❤️❤️
Prayers my friend. Love you.🙏
Unfortunate news to hear 🙏🏻
You are in my prayers.
Love you so much Dawn, keep being that badass fighter that I know you are! Take that cancer out to the parking lot! Your bright light and energy is heavily missed by all!
