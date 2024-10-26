Honoring Todd McMullen

Todd McMullen was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many in our community. Known for his strong bear hugs, big belly laughs, and unwavering dedication to his family, Todd was the kind of person who lifted everyone around him. He would always be ready and willing to give the shirt off his back to help others. Sara remembers how he was never without a tow strap in his truck or boat, just in case someone needed his help. He lived life with a strength that inspired all who knew him—a strength that was tested and displayed during his battle with cancer.

After a courageous fight, Todd’s journey came to an end, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by everyone whose life he touched. As we come together to remember Todd, we want to honor the kindness he spread, the love he shared, and the resilience he showed each day, even in the face of this devastating disease.

We invite you to join us in celebrating Todd’s life by supporting the McMullen family through this difficult time. The Todd McMullen Memorial Fund is dedicated to ensuring his family has the support they need as they begin to navigate life without him. Funds will help cover medical expenses incurred during his treatment and provide financial relief to his wife Sara and their boys, Colin and Corey, as they process this profound loss.

Your contribution will not only help Todd’s family but will also ensure that his legacy of kindness and courage lives on. Every donation, no matter the size, is a reminder of how many lives Todd touched and of the community rallying together to carry on his light. Thank you for helping us honor Todd’s memory and for standing with the McMullen family during this time.

As you remember Todd, Sara wanted to share some of her favorite memories and things that made Todd who he was.

His love for the Browns

NASCAR always on the TV

He was a true OSU football fan

His love for boating, especially on the on Sandusky river where their Cottage is

His extensive knowledge and appreciation for cars (including his plans to build a Shelby Cobra with the boys)

Smoking meats and cooking food for everyone, especially pizza making, and homemade popcorn and ice cream

His open door policy, and the neon sign in his garage that signaled the neighborhood to come have a beer with him

How much he loved his garage

His excitement for The Hills 4th July festivities, especially the float, as our designated driver of the chaos

Vacations in Madeira beach

His pride in having the best yard in the neighborhood

Making his grandma’s sugar cookies

How much he loved FORD

His passion for history and love of country

His favorite country artist Kenny Chesney and his favorite song Friends in Low Places

His pride for his Irish Heritage

His favorite movies Top Gun, The Rocky Series, Ford vs Ferrari, Stepbrothers, Forrest Gump, and the tv show The Office



