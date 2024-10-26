Honoring Todd McMullen

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $40,120
Campaign funds will be received by Sara McMullen
Todd McMullen was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many in our community. Known for his strong bear hugs, big belly laughs, and unwavering dedication to his family, Todd was the kind of person who lifted everyone around him. He would always be ready and willing to give the shirt off his back to help others. Sara remembers how he was never without a tow strap in his truck or boat, just in case someone needed his help. He lived life with a strength that inspired all who knew him—a strength that was tested and displayed during his battle with cancer.
After a courageous fight, Todd’s journey came to an end, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by everyone whose life he touched. As we come together to remember Todd, we want to honor the kindness he spread, the love he shared, and the resilience he showed each day, even in the face of this devastating disease.
We invite you to join us in celebrating Todd’s life by supporting the McMullen family through this difficult time. The Todd McMullen Memorial Fund is dedicated to ensuring his family has the support they need as they begin to navigate life without him. Funds will help cover medical expenses incurred during his treatment and provide financial relief to his wife Sara and their boys, Colin and Corey, as they process this profound loss.
Your contribution will not only help Todd’s family but will also ensure that his legacy of kindness and courage lives on. Every donation, no matter the size, is a reminder of how many lives Todd touched and of the community rallying together to carry on his light. Thank you for helping us honor Todd’s memory and for standing with the McMullen family during this time.
As you remember Todd, Sara wanted to share some of her favorite memories and things that made Todd who he was.
His love for the Browns
NASCAR always on the TV
He was a true OSU football fan
His love for boating, especially on the on Sandusky river where their Cottage is
His extensive knowledge and appreciation for cars (including his plans to build a Shelby Cobra with the boys)
Smoking meats and cooking food for everyone, especially pizza making, and homemade popcorn and ice cream
His open door policy, and the neon sign in his garage that signaled the neighborhood to come have a beer with him
How much he loved his garage
His excitement for The Hills 4th July festivities, especially the float, as our designated driver of the chaos
Vacations in Madeira beach
His pride in having the best yard in the neighborhood
Making his grandma’s sugar cookies
How much he loved FORD
His passion for history and love of country
His favorite country artist Kenny Chesney and his favorite song Friends in Low Places
His pride for his Irish Heritage
His favorite movies Top Gun, The Rocky Series, Ford vs Ferrari, Stepbrothers, Forrest Gump, and the tv show The Office
Sarah my prayers and thoughts are with you and the boys. Instead of giving Christmas gifts to my children, I believe your family need this money. God Bless you.
Sara, every year our family gives to another family in need versus buying each other Christmas gifts. This year we have chosen you and your boys. We pray and think about you daily!
Love to you all.
We are so very sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers.
Our deepest condolencesc to Sara, Colin, Corey and the rest of the McMullen family. Love, Your CAS Family
Our thoughts are with you and the boys during this time.
Todd was a wonderful person. Our deepest sympathies.
Sara - sending love, hugs and prayers for you and the boys as you navigate your new world. I cherish so many memories of Todd and BG and the two of you in our BG Columbus family. Love you all. Michelle & Nate Elam
Sara, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your children. We remember Todd's big smile and love of boating on Lake Erie. Ali and Roxane Alfayez ( Sadie's Parents)
Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy to you and your family.
You have been in our thoughts and will continue to be. Sending lots of love your way during this impossibly hard time.
We are deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Laura and Ron.
Sara, my thoughts continue to be with you, your boys, and everyone who loved Todd. Love you.
Sara, We’re praying for you and the family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.