Financial support for Titus Mondy family

On November 20th, 2024 Titus Mondy was airlifted to Children's hospital in Denver, Colorado after he became unresponsive at school. CT scans showed that he had bleeding in his brain and was diagnosed with an AVM. Because of Titus’ condition they had to intubate him for several days, but because of the outstanding medical treatment and relentless prayer, he has gradually begun to wake up and attempt to move, talk and eat. Progress has been slow as Titus is still experiencing elevated blood pressure, cranial pressure, and body temperature. At the time of this writing, it is still unclear how long Titus will remain in the ICU or what the long-term journey looks like.
 
There are numerous ongoing financial burdens associated with a crisis like this. Any gift, large or small, will be a tremendous blessing to the Mondy family. Thank you for your generosity and continued love, support and prayers.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers of healing, love, and light, my friend!

Erin ficken
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for all of you!

Mark Braasch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You’ll be in our prayers

Debra Wylie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Darci, y'all are in my heart everyday. I look forward to your posts and I celebrate with you! Titus has the most wonderful support system around him! May God continue to surround your family in this time of need. I love and am thinking of you.

The Wiens
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praising God for His faithfulness! Love you all and praying for you during this time.

Laura Carter
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Becky Mayka
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Such a fighter!! Here with you praying every step of the way

Burgesons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Titus and your entire family!

Mazhar Khan
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Our Prayers are with Titus & his family that God gives Titus complete & speedy recovery, also a lot of blessings for the whole family.

Elizabeth Hill
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hawkins family
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying and believing for complete healing and restoration.

Heather Vendrell Arthur
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My heartfelt prayers to Titus and all your family.

Jenna Rosenfeld
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending so much love to Titus & the Mondy Family!

Robyn Kemp
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Madsen Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers from our family to yours. Sending Titus our love & hoping for a quick & full recovery.

Jean Bushong
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan Wilson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Victory is Titus’s and the Lord’s!!! It is FINISHED!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys!!

