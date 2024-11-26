Financial support for Titus Mondy family

On November 20th, 2024 Titus Mondy was airlifted to Children's hospital in Denver, Colorado after he became unresponsive at school. CT scans showed that he had bleeding in his brain and was diagnosed with an AVM. Because of Titus’ condition they had to intubate him for several days, but because of the outstanding medical treatment and relentless prayer, he has gradually begun to wake up and attempt to move, talk and eat. Progress has been slow as Titus is still experiencing elevated blood pressure, cranial pressure, and body temperature. At the time of this writing, it is still unclear how long Titus will remain in the ICU or what the long-term journey looks like.



There are numerous ongoing financial burdens associated with a crisis like this. Any gift, large or small, will be a tremendous blessing to the Mondy family. Thank you for your generosity and continued love, support and prayers.



