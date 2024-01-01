GiveSendGo

05. Share, Share, Share!

Believe it or not, most people aren’t refusing to give because they don’t believe in you. Many people procrastinate. That's why we encourage you to share seven or more "asks". People want to help but they just need to be reminded.

It’s important to promote your project as soon as it’s enabled. Then keep it up. Send encouraging messages to your crowd every few days and you will see results. Use email and direct Facebook messages to ask for donations. Use the Update tab to inform your followers on where you’re at and what’s happening with your mission. Ask them to continue spreading the word.