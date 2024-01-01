GiveSendGo

Ask others to as well. God planted a seed in you to see a change take place. Ask Him to bless it. Money is no issue for God. Don’t make your campaign simply about how much money you can raise. Use your campaign to deepen your trust in God’s provision and to invite others into the life-changing work He’s doing!
The more people connect to your story, the more likely they’ll give. Don’t just give the who, what and where. Make sure you invite people into the WHY. What difference can they make if they donate to your campaign? People are looking for a way to change the world. Invite them to be a part of something big. Write your story to engage those who don’t already know you. Use pictures and details that will compel others to want to be a part of your mission.
Most of your crowd will be family and friends, co-workers, etc. Before you even launch your campaign, make a list of potential Givers. Include their email, Facebook, Twitter (X), phone numbers and any other contact points. Then when you go live, use this list often to share what’s happening with your campaign. Use all different forms of contact and reach out to people individually. Personally Invite 10-20 First-Day Givers. Crowds are more likely to follow what they see other people doing. If they see that you have early, excited Givers, they will be more likely to give to you too.
Yes, it’s easy to set a high goal. In reality, your Givers will be less likely to donate to a mission that is not likely to hit your goal. Here's the reality: On average, only 10-30% of your crowd will actually contribute to your project. They’ll give an average of $50. And you will need to contact them directly multiple times just to see that 10-30%. If you send out ONLY Facebook blasts, that number shrinks to between 1-5%. So, set your funding target based on how much you can realistically raise rather than simply choosing the amount you desire.
Believe it or not, most people aren’t refusing to give because they don’t believe in you. Many people procrastinate. That's why we encourage you to share seven or more "asks". People want to help but they just need to be reminded.
It’s important to promote your project as soon as it’s enabled. Then keep it up. Send encouraging messages to your crowd every few days and you will see results. Use email and direct Facebook messages to ask for donations. Use the Update tab to inform your followers on where you’re at and what’s happening with your mission. Ask them to continue spreading the word.