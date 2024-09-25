Support Tink’s Cove Secure Our Community Space

At Tink’s Cove, our commitment to the community runs deep. For years, we have provided free clothing, household goods, and essential services to individuals and families in need—no questions asked. Our mission is simple yet profound: to ensure that no one in our community goes without the basic items they need to live with dignity.

We have been fortunate to build a thriving resource that serves over 150 people weekly. Whether it’s a winter coat for a child, school supplies for a single parent, or household goods for families starting anew, we’ve been a reliable source of hope and support. We’ve seen firsthand the difference that a helping hand can make in someone’s life.

Today, we need your support to secure our future. We currently own our property and have a purchase agreement in place, but we are seeking to raise $105,000 to fulfill that agreement without taking on debt. This funding is crucial not just for us, but for everyone who depends on Tink’s Cove as a lifeline.

By securing this funding, we can minimize the amount of a loan needed, ensuring that we can continue to operate without the burden of debt in the future. Our goal is to preserve the sustainability of Tink’s Cove so that we can keep focusing on our mission: serving those in need without limitations. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to this goal and strengthens our resolve to remain a cornerstone of the community.

When you contribute to Tink’s Cove, you’re not just helping us fulfill a purchase agreement; you’re investing in the future of our community. You’re ensuring that a place of kindness, support, and resources continues to thrive. Your generosity will help us provide warmth in the winter, essential supplies for education, and a sense of belonging for everyone who walks through our doors.

Join us in securing the future of Tink’s Cove. Together, we can make sure this place of hope and generosity remains a beacon for our community. Your support means the world to us—and to every person we serve. Thank you for being a part of our journey.



