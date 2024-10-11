Hope and Healing for Tinka

Goal:
EUR €5,000
Raised:
EUR €5,000
Campaign funds will be received by Radka Vrbovska
One year of unimaginable fear, pain, and heartbreak that now has a glimmer of hope that you can help expand. A year ago, 7-year-old Tinka was a joyful, healthy little girl, ready to start first grade. But instead of school, she faced a devastating diagnosis: a brain stem tumor—malignant, aggressive, and deemed inoperable. The doctors told us the unthinkable—that there is no cure, only treatment to buy her more time. But her parents believe in miracles, and they are fighting for one. Since then, Tinka has endured grueling chemotherapy, radiation, and countless hospital stays. She has been robbed of her childhood—no school, no friends, no family gatherings—just a world of doctors and treatments that haven’t worked. Yet, through it all, we’ve held onto hope, believing that something, somewhere, could save her. Now, there is a chance. A clinic in Paris is offering a treatment that could be the miracle we’ve been praying for. But we’re running out of time, and the costs are more than we can bear alone.
Tinka’s parents are my elementary school classmates. I’ve known them for years, and I’ve watched them face this nightmare with strength. But they can’t do it alone. They need us—friends, family, and compassionate people like you—to help give Tinka a fighting chance. Your donation—no matter the amount—will help buy her chance that she deserves.
Please join me in supporting Tinka. Let’s help this brave little girl and her family in their fight for a miracle. Share her story, donate what you can, and know that your kindness could change her life.
Please, send me confirmation of financial gift.
Best luck and prayers
Praying for Tinka! Family of Petra Sharkey
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Sending love and prayers to Tinka and your family
God Bless Tinka
Praying for Tinka 🙏🙏🙏
Praying for Tinka and your family. My this procedure bring the miracle for your little girl.
Thoughts and prayers are with you! The Dunphy Family (shared by Petra Kucerova Sharkey)
Friend of Petra Sharkey. May God give her strength during this extremely difficult time. Our prayers are with you.
Sending you all love and strength
November 8th, 2024
Dear friends, family and supporters,
We are overjoyed to share that Tinka has returned from her initial treatment in France. Thanks to your incredible generosity, she was able to start this promising experimental therapy, and we’re hopeful it will stop the disease’s progression, giving her a real chance at a brighter future. For now, she’ll continue her treatment at home, and in January, Tinka will return to Paris to continue this vital therapy that we pray will allow her to truly begin living life.
Recently, Tinka and her family were featured on a local Czech TV news segment, and seeing her story shared so widely touched her deeply. Knowing that so many people believe in her has been a tremendous source of strength and comfort. Tinka is knows about her “fans” across the United States who are cheering her on; it fills her with courage and joy to know she has this kind of support behind her.
We want to extend our deepest, most heartfelt thanks to every single person who has contributed, shared, and spread the word about Tinka’s journey. Because of your generosity, we reached our fundraising goal—something we couldn’t have imagined without each and every one of you. Your kindness has given us hope in some of our darkest moments, and your support makes it possible for us to keep fighting for Tinka’s future.
Thank you for being a part of this journey with us and for showing Tinka how much love surrounds her. We will keep you updated as she moves forward, filled with hope and backed by the strength of all who believe in her.
Here is the TV news segment:
https://ct24.ceskatelevize.cz/clanek/veda/sedmileta-tina-ma-agresivni-nador-mozku-zahajila-experimentalni-lecbu-v-parizi-354897?fbclid=IwY2xjawGaOf5leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHWWzKc43XIo5Wr78uYbPPMWhKhLPvGbtsExMkFxiiDH70N5SUAuQjJotPQ_aem_TWvofZv163oO7lHderMOmA
October 25th, 2024
Dear Incredible Supporters,
Today, I share an update that is both hopeful and filled with urgency. Because of you, Tinka has taken her first big step toward healing. In Paris, she received her first dose of life-saving medicine. This medicine has given Tinka a fighting chance to continue her journey, a journey that she will pick back up in January when she returns to Paris for her next treatment.
But we’re not there yet. As close as we are, we still need your help to cross the final hurdle and make sure Tinka has every chance to heal. Recently, something truly miraculous happened: a 13-year-old became the first child ever cured of this disease. You can read the story here https://www.sciencealert.com/world-first-13-year-old-child-cured-of-a-deadly-brain-cancer.
I know Tinka can be next. I truly believe that Tinka can be the second child to beat this disease.
Please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask for your help to make this possible. I have watched Tinka’s strength, her courage, and her will to keep going, but she cannot do this alone. I cannot do this alone. We are so close, yet we need one final push to reach our goal and cover the costs of her next treatment. Please consider standing with Tinka once more. Together, let’s show her that she is not alone, that this world is filled with people who believe in her, who love her, and who want her to heal.
With gratitude for your support!
October 21st, 2024
Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,
I am overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude as I share this update with you: Tinka has safely arrived in Paris for her life-saving treatment! This is a critical moment in her journey, one we have all been hoping and praying for. We could not have made it this far without your generosity.
To everyone who has donated today and shared her story – thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness and support have carried Tinka to this moment, and we are eternally grateful.
But her journey is not over yet. We still need a little more support to fully reach our fundraising goal and ensure that Tinka receives the complete care she so desperately needs. Every bit helps, and if you can, please consider donating or sharing her story once more. We are almost there, and with your help, we can make sure Tinka gets the best possible chance at recovery.
Thank you again for standing with Tinka and for being part of this fight for her life. Together, we can make sure she gets the care she needs to heal.
October 18th, 2024
Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,
I am reaching out with an emotional and urgent update on our beloved Tinka. Thanks to your incredible generosity and sharing this campaign. On October 20th, Tinka and her parents will be traveling to France to begin her specialized treatment – a moment we have all been hoping for.
To everyone who has donated, shared Tinka's story, or supported us in any way, I cannot thank you enough. Your kindness and compassion have carried us this far, and we are forever grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity.
However, we are still facing a financial hurdle. This treatment is Tinka’s best chance, but it is also extremely expensive, and we have not yet reached the amount needed to cover all the costs. We are so close, but we cannot do it without your continued help.
Now, more than ever, we need your support to raise awareness and help gather the remaining funds. Please consider sharing Tinka’s story with your community, your network, and anyone who might be able to lend a hand. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.