Hope and Healing for Tinka

One year of unimaginable fear, pain, and heartbreak that now has a glimmer of hope that you can help expand. A year ago, 7-year-old Tinka was a joyful, healthy little girl, ready to start first grade. But instead of school, she faced a devastating diagnosis: a brain stem tumor—malignant, aggressive, and deemed inoperable. The doctors told us the unthinkable—that there is no cure, only treatment to buy her more time. But her parents believe in miracles, and they are fighting for one. Since then, Tinka has endured grueling chemotherapy, radiation, and countless hospital stays. She has been robbed of her childhood—no school, no friends, no family gatherings—just a world of doctors and treatments that haven’t worked. Yet, through it all, we’ve held onto hope, believing that something, somewhere, could save her. Now, there is a chance. A clinic in Paris is offering a treatment that could be the miracle we’ve been praying for. But we’re running out of time, and the costs are more than we can bear alone.

Tinka’s parents are my elementary school classmates. I’ve known them for years, and I’ve watched them face this nightmare with strength. But they can’t do it alone. They need us—friends, family, and compassionate people like you—to help give Tinka a fighting chance. Your donation—no matter the amount—will help buy her chance that she deserves.

Please join me in supporting Tinka. Let’s help this brave little girl and her family in their fight for a miracle. Share her story, donate what you can, and know that your kindness could change her life.