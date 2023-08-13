Support Timothy Lambright to study & serve

Goal:
USD $16,000
Raised:
USD $7,417
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Lambright
Timothy's long-term goal upon graduation is to serve the body of Christ by helping people meet their healthcare needs in a way that addresses the physical & spiritual needs in a unified God honoring way. We are confident God has purposes way beyond what we can currently see.
Please consider financially supporting Timothy Lambright for his education as he pursues a nurse practitioner degree. Timothy started the nurse practitioner degree program on May 1, 2022 with an anticipated graduation date of October 31, 2024. The current need is for help in covering some of the family living expenses to allow him to give more time to study as he have not been able to work enough to keep up with expenses and studies at the same time.
My wife and I (Jared) experienced Timothy's heart to serve during the 4 1/2 month long hospital stay with our child. The spiritual & emotional support were invaluable during our medical crisis. Your gift will go on to impact others for the kingdom.
January 3rd, 2025
Thank you to each one of you for your support! I completed the last day of clinical hours yesterday, 01/02/2025, at 6 pm! Thank you for your gifts, support, and prayers during this journey. I still need to study fairly intensively for the next 4-5 weeks, and then comes the certification exam. I am continuing to pray about possibly starting up a clinic in 2025 (with physician oversight) or whether God has a job for me before I start a new family practice. Your prayers, support, and input are greatly valued.
October 5th, 2024
Thank you for all your gifts and prayers for this study time. We have continued to appreciate the support from all of our friends during many unknown changes in the clinical schedule over the past several months. At this point all of the clinical schedule is confirmed and scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. God has been good to us! Please also pray that God would continue to shape the vision for how God wants to direct the use of my medical training upon graduation.
March 26th, 2024
Thank you to each of you who participated in sharing with us in this journey. We are in the final weeks of preparation for my clinical time to start on 5/1/2024. This will be for a total of 6 months to bring me to graduation in November 2024. It has become clear over the last week in further discussion with my clinical director that I will not be able to maintain my current job during the clinical time. This will put us in need of approximately $4000 per month for personal family expenses as we go through the next 6-7 months. Would you be willing to partner with us is raising these funds to allow me the time I need to prepare to serve in my community's medical needs in the future? $100, $250, $500 per month? I currently already have a commitment for the first $1,000 outside of this campaign group.
Prayer points.
-There is still a need for the confirmation of one additional clinical site that I have had difficulty finding.
-God has continued to bring me into contact with other nurses and doctors that may potentially be partners in the future for the healthcare clinic vision.
