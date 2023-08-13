Support Timothy Lambright to study & serve

Timothy's long-term goal upon graduation is to serve the body of Christ by helping people meet their healthcare needs in a way that addresses the physical & spiritual needs in a unified God honoring way. We are confident God has purposes way beyond what we can currently see.



Please consider financially supporting Timothy Lambright for his education as he pursues a nurse practitioner degree. Timothy started the nurse practitioner degree program on May 1, 2022 with an anticipated graduation date of October 31, 2024. The current need is for help in covering some of the family living expenses to allow him to give more time to study as he have not been able to work enough to keep up with expenses and studies at the same time.



My wife and I (Jared) experienced Timothy's heart to serve during the 4 1/2 month long hospital stay with our child. The spiritual & emotional support were invaluable during our medical crisis. Your gift will go on to impact others for the kingdom.

