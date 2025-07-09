Loving Littles and Changing Lives

This August, I have an amazing opportunity, and I’d love for you to be part of it. I’ll be traveling to New York to serve at a unique summer camp for teen moms and their children. Many of these young women have faced incredibly tough situations and may have never heard the Gospel, or even had space to rest and feel truly supported.

During camp, I’ll be caring for their children so the moms can attend Bible studies, worship, and hear about God’s love, maybe for the very first time. It might seem like a small role, but simply watching their kids creates space for something eternal to happen in their hearts.

To make this trip possible, I’m raising $730 to help cover travel, lodging, meals, and camp expenses. Would you consider supporting me with a financial gift? Every bit helps, and your generosity will directly impact these moms and their little ones. Thank you so much for considering this. I truly believe God has something beautiful in store this summer, and I’d be so grateful to have you alongside me.