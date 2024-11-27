Tim Wolf burial services

Campaign Image

Our Friend Tim Wolf (Stebbins Class of 75) passed away November 13, 2024 after a brief illness.  If you know Tim you know what a kind hearted person he was.  He was shy, but he had certain passions that made him very endearing.  From his album and CD music collection to his Dayton Dragons.  He had numerous friends going back to elementary, Jr. High and Stebbins High School and nearly 50 years after graduation he would still meet up with old friends a few times each year to sit around and chat.  We would like to raise money to assist with Tim's burial and memorial services. Tim will be cremated and buried with his beloved mother who passed away just a few years ago. The proceeds that we raise will go to help Tim and his Uncle Dave Anderson who has shoulder the financial burden.  Thank you for your generosity and kindness toward Tim - an awesome Stebbins Indian.
Recent Donations
Show:
Reynolds Team member
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Ride on buddy

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim was such a kind guy who touched the hearts of so many of us. We will miss you on Facebook. I always looked forward to seeing what you would post.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So happy I was able to reunite with Tim on Facebook where we shared our love of Dayton History. Going to miss him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim’s heart was so big and full of goodness. May he rest well in Heaven.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

In so many ways, Tim was the heart and soul of the Class of’75. Rest in peace

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim was a good man. He certainly left us too early. I will always remember and cherish the friendship we had for over 50 years.

