Tim Wolf burial services

Our Friend Tim Wolf (Stebbins Class of 75) passed away November 13, 2024 after a brief illness. If you know Tim you know what a kind hearted person he was. He was shy, but he had certain passions that made him very endearing. From his album and CD music collection to his Dayton Dragons. He had numerous friends going back to elementary, Jr. High and Stebbins High School and nearly 50 years after graduation he would still meet up with old friends a few times each year to sit around and chat. We would like to raise money to assist with Tim's burial and memorial services. Tim will be cremated and buried with his beloved mother who passed away just a few years ago. The proceeds that we raise will go to help Tim and his Uncle Dave Anderson who has shoulder the financial burden. Thank you for your generosity and kindness toward Tim - an awesome Stebbins Indian.