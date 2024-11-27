Tim Wolf burial services

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $800
Ride on buddy
Tim was such a kind guy who touched the hearts of so many of us. We will miss you on Facebook. I always looked forward to seeing what you would post.
So happy I was able to reunite with Tim on Facebook where we shared our love of Dayton History. Going to miss him.
Tim’s heart was so big and full of goodness. May he rest well in Heaven.
In so many ways, Tim was the heart and soul of the Class of’75. Rest in peace
Tim was a good man. He certainly left us too early. I will always remember and cherish the friendship we had for over 50 years.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.