Supporting Tim Hains & family thru an illness

Hello, This is Susan. First, I want to thank all the donations, prayers and support that you have given Tim and his family! Everyone is so kind and generous!!

I want to give you an update: In May 2024, Tim had surgery to remove the mass in his torso. Tim is undergoing chemo currently to deter progression of the liposarcoma in his body and in his lungs. His treatment started end of August and will finish the last treatment in January 2025. ( A recap for those who may not know; my brother, Tim was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare cancer, liposarcoma which attacks the fatty tissue. He had a large mass removed from his torso, and it spread to his lungs.)

He and his family are in the challenging process of paying for the treatments and loss of income. Worst of all, quality of life is compromised by such a disheartening situation!

Tim is a kind-hearted soul with a warm smile! He always finds time to spend with anyone who needs help, and he will lend an ear. Tim has a devoted wife and three lovely children who are all married to delightful daughters-in-laws and a son-in-law. Most of all, Tim loves his five grandchildren - soon to be six grandchildren - who call him Papa. They adore Papa and he always looks forward to spending time with them! Tim and I are two of 14 children. Our parents are still with us. All of us love Tim very much; as we know he dearly loves all of us!

Tim worked at the family business his entire life; eventually taking over the business. As with any business Tim pursued through the stresses of running a business; Tim was devoted until he retired.

Tim just retired a year ago. He so looks forward to relaxing and enjoying retirement. Tim enjoys playing banjo which he had built himself. It is a beautiful instrument! Tim believes in God and knows that God has a plan for him- He prays that he will be able to spend many healthy years playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family. We appreciate all the prayers and any help that is gifted to Tim. :)