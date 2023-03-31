Tim Eyman Legal Defense

The Attorney General is trying to drive me out of politics. Permanently. If he succeeds, who will dare challenge the government and hold politicians accountable? If he gets away with it with me, he’ll persecute others leaving politicians with unchecked power. Help me oppose this gross injustice so I can keep helping the people fight for more freedom and liberty.

My name is Tim Eyman.

I’m a battle tested conservative political activist. For 27 years, I’ve sponsored and qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. Voters have approved 11 of them. Those successful tax initiatives have saved taxpayers over $65.007 billion so far. Liberals really despise me because I am a relentless advocate for conservative values (pro-life, pro-2A, pro-taxpayer). And no matter how much they attack me, I keep coming back year after year with conservative initiatives that voters consistently support. It drives them crazy.

Check out our 27 year track record of success and donate today so I can fight back against this corrupt Attorney General. Help me make sure what he’s doing to me and my family never happens to anyone else ever again ( he recently bragged about taking my house, breaking up my marriage, and leaving my bank accounts empty - what a small, vindictive, soul-less little bully he is). Please pray for us. And if you can, please support this David versus Goliath battle.

I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s helped us survive the past 11 years of political persecution.

Watch me speak at huge rally in Olympia here .

I love you all.

Onward!

Tim

