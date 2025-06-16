Campaign Image

Help Tim on his healing journey

 USD $15,000

 USD $750

Campaign created by Ellen M Hunt

Campaign funds will be received by Ellen M Hunt

Help Tim on his healing journey


Dear friends and family,

I'm reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your support for someone very dear to us, Tim, who is currently facing serious medical issues and undergoing treatment in a rehab facility. This journey has been physically, emotionally, and financially challenging for Tim and myself. The road to recovery involves ongoing care, therapy, and daily essentials that insurance does not fully cover. We've created a GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the burden and ensure he receives the best support possible during this critical time.

If you feel led to give, pray, or share this campaign, we would be deeply grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference.

Thank you for considering supporting Tim's recovery. Your generosity will go a long way in helping him get the care he needs.

God bless you, and we look forward to your support!

Best regards, Ellen & Tim Hunt

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

Love you both. You are in our prayers.

Kristi Hensley
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Hope your on the mind.

Pittman
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying continuously. Love y’all.

