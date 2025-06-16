Help Tim on his healing journey





Dear friends and family,

I'm reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your support for someone very dear to us, Tim, who is currently facing serious medical issues and undergoing treatment in a rehab facility. This journey has been physically, emotionally, and financially challenging for Tim and myself. The road to recovery involves ongoing care, therapy, and daily essentials that insurance does not fully cover. We've created a GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the burden and ensure he receives the best support possible during this critical time.

If you feel led to give, pray, or share this campaign, we would be deeply grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference.

Thank you for considering supporting Tim's recovery. Your generosity will go a long way in helping him get the care he needs.

God bless you, and we look forward to your support!

Best regards, Ellen & Tim Hunt