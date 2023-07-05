Partnering with the Tigges Family in London

We are a Family on Mission together, currently based in London, England.

We are honored to be a small part of the spread of the Gospel here in London, as well as throughout Europe and indeed to every corner of the world. The Father is drawing many to Himself, from a myriad of backgrounds. We get to meet these people, testify of what the Lord has done, offer to pray with them, and invite them to Study the Bible.

As a part of the Antioch Movement of Churches, we host and facilitate house church gatherings across the city on a weekly basis. We study Scripture together, worship, and pray together. We also meet in men's and women's groups to grow in our discipleship of Jesus.

Additionally, God has called Tyler to a specific volunteer administrative role to help support Church Planting Movements around Europe.

Our hope and prayer is to see house churches multiply across London, Europe, and all the Earth, until all have Heard.

God has called our family to bi-vocational ministry, meaning, part of our household budget comes from our family business, and part comes through gifts from supporters like you. We've found this blended lifestyle to be both Biblical as well as strategic for the spread of the Gospel. Thank you for prayerfully considering supporting our family's work in London.