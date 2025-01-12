Help Tiffany Glo

With much gratitude,

Don and Diane Malloy (Dad & Mom), Tiffany Glo and family

Since 2022, Tiff (Glo) has been fighting an uphill battle with breast cancer, including a mastectomy, multiple surgeries, a couple of infections, two rounds of chemo, and radiation. After being declared cancer free, the cancer has now come back as stage 4 breast cancer. She is now starting more chemo, which means even more time off from work with minimal disability pay. She has been in and out of work for the last couple of years because of the treatments and surgeries, which has been costly. She has drained her own resources, and is struggling to support herself with the rising cost of living expenses and medical payments as she proceeds with more chemo. We’d love it if you could help! She is walking in faith in God that the cancer she sees today, she will not see again. Her family would be most grateful, along with her, for your most generous contribution to help her with living and medical expenses as she fights this battle.