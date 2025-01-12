Help Tiffany Glo

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $4,095
Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Malloy
Our prayers are with you! Believing for total and complete healing!
Praying for your complete restoration!
Glo we keep you in our prayers always. Faith and Love will help you climb this mountain. Love & hugs to you
Believing for complete healing and restoration of health, Tiffany!!
Praying for healing!!!!
Praying for her
Praying for all of you.
Alan from the mountains. I love you Gloey you got this! You are strong and beautiful. You are the best adventure partner a man could ever ask for.
We'll be keeping you in our prayers! So much love being sent your way!
Praying and believing for your complete healing Tiffany!
You are loved!
We send our prayers, love and positive thoughts to Tiffany.
Diane and Tiffany: So sorry to read about your illness. As a breast cancer survivor myself, this really touched me. God be with you as you face this new battle. Cousin Irene
I love you Tiff! Praying for your miracle, healing head to toe!
Sending healing thoughts and positive vibes your way.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.