Helping a mother and her son

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,500
Total Raised:
USD $675
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle White
Tiffany is a loving 32 year old mom to 7 year old Zay. She is at the end of her renal disease and could leave us at anytime. Tiffany has been very sick for quite some time now and doesn’t have money put away for when that day comes that she leaves her physical body behind. Zay will live with his grandparents and will need support of various kinds.
Right now with Tiffany being in a hospital bed and using a wheelchair there are a lot of things she needs and has no money for.
For almost two years Tiffany was staying in Independent Living and her mother just brought her home to make her much more at ease and comfortable.
If you can’t help please say a prayer.
I hope this helps and will do all I can do donate more as the days go on. I'm sorry you are suffering sweetheart and I'm sorry I didn't know sooner, but know in your heart of hearts my friend you have a friend in me ! Prayers going up to the man upstairs in your favor doll, may your pain n suffering be minimal if not nil, love lots Teresa
Love you guys
November 22nd, 2024
We have been so blessed to have these four months with Tiffany!! Her and her son have spent a ton of time together enjoying each other and laughing a lot. I was told in July by a doctor at the hospital she has six months at most so we have a two month clock if that’s correct.
Moving along she is getting a permanent placement for her dialysis December 2nd which surprises me because her health. She’s had her temp for close to two years. The goal is home dialysis to give her body more of a break by not leaving 4 days a week for her treatments.
I don’t know if I mentioned this previously but she has End Stage Renal Failure, Congestive Heart Failure and Cirrhosis. She needs a total left hip replacement but cannot have any surgeries along those lines.
August 26th, 2024
Tiffany has started to become very tired everyday. At times it’s difficult to wake her up. She is in a ton of pain and says she finds relief in sleeping. Her right foot suddenly started swelling and tonight I’m taking her the doctor because it looks like Cellulitis which is awful. She had that in her left foot and leg at one point but today it looks no different. It does take away the ability to walk for her and that’s so terrible to see as she only has one okay leg.
She has mentioned many times this is just too hard her. She needs lots of prayers!!
