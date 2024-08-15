Helping a mother and her son

Tiffany is a loving 32 year old mom to 7 year old Zay. She is at the end of her renal disease and could leave us at anytime. Tiffany has been very sick for quite some time now and doesn’t have money put away for when that day comes that she leaves her physical body behind. Zay will live with his grandparents and will need support of various kinds.

Right now with Tiffany being in a hospital bed and using a wheelchair there are a lot of things she needs and has no money for.

For almost two years Tiffany was staying in Independent Living and her mother just brought her home to make her much more at ease and comfortable.





If you can’t help please say a prayer.