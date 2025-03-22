Tiffs Mission Trip to the Dominican Republic

This May, I will be going on a mission trip through Genesis Church with GO Ministries to the Dominican Republic. I am so thankful for the ways God is working in and through GO Ministries and am so excited to go and see their ministry and get to partner with them in person!

If you have clicked on this link, thank you for taking interest in what God is doing through GO and in my life as I prayerfully prepare for this trip.

About GO:

GO Ministries mission is to empower local leaders to make disciples as God redeems people, renews communities and restores creation through mutual transformation.

While we are there for our short term mission trip, we will focus on one of 3 areas: GO Medical, GO Church Planting, or GO Sports. As we get closer to our trip date, we will hear about which of those focuses we will be partnering with them on during our stay.

To find out more about GO Ministries, please visit the link below:

https://gomin.org

We will depart on May 10th and will return on May 17th. Because we cannot do anything apart from the help of God, I want to ask if you would be willing to commit to praying for me and our team. There will be 15 of us in total, with about half who this will be their first mission trip.

Please be praying that God would:

- Begin to prepare our hearts as we prepare for this trip and humble us to be open to whatever and wherever he is calling us to go/do

- Help us to slow down and listen to and draw near to Him

- Give us eyes to see what He sees and equip us to do His work so that we can show people His love and boldly proclaim the Good News.

If you would like to give financially to help with my trip as well, you can do so here, or you can write a check to Genesis Church with “Tiffany Howard - DR Trip” in the memo.

Thank You so much for your prayers and your support!