Feeding 100 Families for the Holiday

Hey Everyone!

This holiday season, we all should be grateful for our blessings. Many things we overlook and even take for granted. No matter how hard our days gets, we are blessed to have ample food everyday.

Some families are not as fortunate. While we spend life changing amounts of money of coffee, makeup, trips, and clothes, some families dream of this life. This holiday season please help me prepare grocery baskets to feed 100 families in Chicago. A $40 donation will give a family everything they need to create a memory of warm food and laughter this year.

Feed as many families as you can if you are fortunate enough to do so.





"Team work makes the DREAM WORK!"

Tiana Chanel



