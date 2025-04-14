Alexs Accessible Home A Space to Thrive

Introduction: Meet Alex and Our Family







Hi, we’re JD and Amber, proud parents to our incredible son, Alex. Alex is a joyful, spirited child who brings light to our lives every day. But Alex faces significant challenges—he uses a wheelchair, has low muscle tone in his trunk, and high tone in his arms and legs, which limits his mobility. Right now, commando crawling is his only form of independent movement, and he can’t move around in his wheelchair by himself. We’ve always done our best to support him, like rearranging our home so he could have the master bedroom for his needs, but our current setup isn’t enough to give him the safety and independence he deserves.





The Need: Making Our Home Accessible for Alex





Our home isn’t equipped to accommodate a Hoyer lift—a critical tool we need to safely transfer Alex without straining our backs. The Hoyer lift won’t fit through our narrow hallway, bathroom, or Alex’s bedroom, making daily care challenging and physically taxing for us. We want to remodel our home to turn the master bedroom and bathroom into a fully accessible space for Alex. This includes opening up a wide doorway between the living room and the master bedroom, and another between the bedroom and bathroom, so the Hoyer lift can move freely. We’ll also install a roll-in shower in the master bathroom for safe and easy bathing. To complete the space, we need to finish the bare areas where walls will be removed, including drywall and trim, and because the existing flooring and paint are old and won’t match the new areas, we plan to replace all the flooring and paint two-thirds of the house. This remodel will allow us to use the Hoyer lift, save our backs, and give Alex the dignity and comfort he deserves in a home that’s safe, accessible, and beautiful.





Our Story: A Family United for Alex





As parents, we’re committed to giving Alex the best life possible. Amber is a great mom who’s always invested in Alex, cheering him on at every milestone, while JD has been working hard to balance family needs, to ensure Alex’s care. With the support of our community—including our church, where Alex loves holding hands with us—we’re ready to make this dream a reality. You can learn more about Alex and his journey on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/alexthemiracle





The Goal: How Your Support Will Help





We’re aiming to raise $25,500 to complete this remodel, which will include:





1) Opening up wide doorways between the living room and master bedroom, and between the bedroom and bathroom, to accommodate the Hoyer lift.





2) Installing a roll-in shower in the master bathroom, with grab bars, to make it accessible for Alex’s care.





3) Finishing the bare areas where walls will be removed, including drywall, trim, and other cosmetics to make the space safe and cohesive.





4) Replacing all the flooring throughout the house, ensuring a smooth, safe surface for Alex’s wheelchair and the Hoyer lift, since the old flooring poses a tripping hazard.





5) Painting two-thirds of the house, creating a fresh, unified look that matches the remodeled areas and makes the home a welcoming space for Alex.





6) Moving expenses including an air bnb for a couple of weeks while work is completed, moving everything out of and back into the house, storage fees for the time we are out of the house. Also, Alex has a special hospital bed that has to be disassembled by professionals. (This will incur two fees. One for disassembly and one for reassembly)





Every dollar will go directly toward creating a home where Alex can be safely cared for, giving him the comfort and independence he deserves while protecting our health as his caregivers.





The Impact: What This Means for Alex and Our Family





With your help, Alex will have a fully accessible home where we can use the Hoyer lift to safely transfer him, eliminating the physical strain of lifting him manually. Wider doorways will allow the Hoyer lift to move freely between the living room, his bedroom, and the bathroom, making daily routines like bathing and bedtime safer and easier. A roll-in shower will ensure Alex can bathe with dignity, while new flooring and paint will create a safe, seamless, and beautiful environment where Alex can move without barriers—beyond just commando crawling, his only form of independent mobility. For us, it means saving our backs and reducing the risk of injury, allowing us to focus on making memories with Alex. Your support will mean the world to Alex and to us, showing him that a community of love surrounds him.





A Call to Action: Join Us in Helping Alex Thrive





We’re reaching out to our friends, family, and community to help make Alex’s accessible home a reality. Any amount you can give—whether $10, $50, or more—will bring us closer to this goal. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign with others who might want to help. Together, we can create a space where Alex can thrive, surrounded by the love and support of his family and community. Thank you for being part of Alex’s journey—we’re so grateful for your generosity and prayers.













With love and gratitude,





JD, Amber, and Alex