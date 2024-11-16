Thomas Webster Movie Fund

Raised:
USD $6,807
"AMERICAN SCARS" is a biopic film based on my husband's incredible true life story. Thomas Webster is a former Marine and retired NYPD officer of 20 years. He is currently a January 6th political prisoner, serving ten years at FCI Texarkana.
For anyone unfamiliar with my husband's case, the attached short video shows capitol security camera footage, as well as public source video of Tom's altercation with a Metropolitan PD officer, from different angles. Tom was provoked with hand gestures, pushed, punched in the face, and had a flagpole shoved in his mouth like a horse bit. What you will not see is Tom making any contact with this officer while holding the flagpole. The government does not dispute this. However, the jury still convicted Tom of assault with a dangerous weapon.
I am promoting a brilliant movie script, "AMERICAN SCARS" intended for theatrical production.
Tom's timely and relevant story has the power to transform American thinking, foster a sense of inclusion, and bring our great country together. His character vividly comes alive in this script, through humor, tragedy, perseverance, romance, and patriotism. Tom deserves to have his story told, and to have the American people judge him based on truth, not a media-created narrative.
Your generous contribution will support the promotion of this movie. My sincere thanks for your support!
Michelle Webster
My Christmas gift for your family to help with Tom’s release! God bless you all!
"Thank you so much for your love, generosity and support of our entire family!" By Michelle Webster
January 12th, 2025
Thank you all so much for your generosity and support, and prayers for Tom's release! The movie script is being polished, adding in more post-arrest and trial details, removing some early life scenes. Industry professionals who read the script love the story, and want to make the movie, but we need a significant investor to make it happen! Someone who is not afraid of political backlash, able to secure funding. Please let me know of any ideas or contacts. The American people need to know Tom's story!
December 17th, 2024
https://blubrry.com/happyhourjulieliz/139709314/ep-176-julie-and-liz-talk-to-michelle-webster-wife-of-j6-political-prisoner-tom-webster/
The above link is a podcast with Julie Kelly and Liz Sheld recorded on Friday. It is a Thomas Webster tell-all, including all pertinent facts about his case!
December 6th, 2024
https://rumble.com/v1nkwvc-exculpatory-video-shows-thomas-webster-acted-in-self-defense-free-thomas-we.html
November 16th, 2024
https://sites.google.com/view/thomaswebster/home
