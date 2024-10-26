Send Thomas Across the Finish Line in NYC

About Me

Hi! I'm Thomas. I fell in love with running last year and have been accepted into this year's running of the TCS New York City Marathon, one of the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors. As a full-time student, my time has been scarce, taken up with studying, training, and serving in my church position. I have done everything within my power to get myself ready physically and mentally, but have fallen short financially. I need some help getting to the race! Embark on an incredible journey as I pursue my dream of running the New York City Marathon! Your support can make this aspiration a reality. The race takes place on Sunday, November 3!

Why Your $26.00 Matters

Your symbolic donation of $26.00 – representing the 26.2-mile marathon distance – will directly contribute to:

- Race entry fees

- Travel expenses to New York City

- Essential nutrition for training and race day





When combined with the donations of others, this manageable amount can significantly impact this life-changing experience.





Be Part of Something Extraordinary

By donating, you're not just supporting me; you're joining a community that believes in the power of dreams and personal achievement. The New York City Marathon is more than a race – it's a testament to human endurance and determination. This is the biggest race on Earth, one that I'm dreaming compete at.





Your Impact-

Your contribution will:

- Empower a dream

- Support months of rigorous training

- Inspire me to perform at my best





In return, you'll receive my 110% effort, in training and on race day, and a personal thank-you note after the race.





I have found a passion for running and need your help to cross the finish line. Your $26.20 can transform a dream into reality. Let's make this happen—one mile, one donor at a time!

Here’s a link to My Strava!! You'll be able to see all that I have put into this marathon build, keep up if you can ;)

