Thigpen Medical Mission to Guatemala

 USD $20,000

 USD $9,464

Matt, Wendy, Nathan, and baby Holly Thigpen are currently serving the community in Ciudad Viaja, Guatemala through medical and educational services.

The Thigpens have been building their ministry over the past 7 years to the most impoverished members of their community. Matt, a US educated and trained doctor, recently completed his licensure program to practice medicine in Guatemala. They will provide much needed medical care to the young, elderly and home bound.  They have already started an accredited school, which will help to provide educational opportunities to the young boys and girls of Ciudad Viaja. 

This give-send-go page was developed in honor of Matt's mom and dad, Royse and Marti, who have been supporting Matt and Wendy for the past 7 years. Your gift will be in memory of Royse and Marti, and it will continue to support a ministry that was deeply personal to them.  
Recent Donations
Brad Currey
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

In memory of Royse Thigpen, a kind and knowledgeable man, so willing to help others. I am praying for his family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 years ago

Leticia McGowan
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

As a Dallas ISD employee, I feel fortunate to have known Royse. He was one of the kindest people I have meet. He always had a smile for everyone and was willing to go the extra mile to help. He will be greatly missed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

I am was so saddened to hear about Mr. Thigpen. DISD lost an amazing employee. He was the most polite and helpful individual they could have had for this position. His knowledge about his job was flawless and always went the extra mile to help you. I was privileged to talk with him about retiring as a teacher and then some. He was such a sweet soul. Praying for your family.

Joann Alford Banister
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Katie Sewell
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

In memory of Royse Thigpen.

Tom G Flores
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

I recently retired from Dallas ISD at the end of last school year. Mr. Thigpen was most helpful in answering my questions & helping me w/ the paperwork. I had also attended one of his retirement seminars for district employees. He was the utmost professional, & I could tell that he enjoyed helping others. May he rest in peace.

Joann and Bill Banister
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

To the Thigpen Family, We were so sorry to learn of Royse’s passing from this earth to a better place. Bill and I prayed for him fervently while he was in the hospital. Royse was a special Christian man.

Know What You Believe Bible Study Class Trinity Baptist
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

We are sorry about your great loss. I hope and pray that you find comfort from our wonderful Lord and Savior. God bless y’all. Anne Criswell

Ken and Carol Cobb
$ 200.00 USD
3 years ago

In memory of Royse- the best brother I could ever had! Ken and I will miss our trips with Royse and Marti. We will hold wonderful memories of all the fun times we had! You will be greatly missed, Royse. Our love to Marti, Matt, Wendy, Nathan, Holly, Bryan and Sophia.

Alicia Henry
$ 100.00 USD
4 years ago

Royse was a special person: quiet yet a servant. He will be missed by all of us at Skillman. It is in his memory and honor that I make this donation.

Peggy and John Alexander
$ 39.00 USD
4 years ago

Dear Matt, Here is a memorial donation to the Thigpen Medical Mission to Guatemala. You and your family are in my prayers. Love, Peggy Alexander

D and G Houser
$ 50.00 USD
4 years ago

In memory of Royse.

Cynthia Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
4 years ago

In loving memory of Royce Thigpen, one of the most authentically kind individuals I have ever known. His contributions to the Dallas Independent School District are immeasurable.

Melissa Conway
$ 50.00 USD
4 years ago

In memory of Royse, one of the sweetest men I know. His cookies will be missed by many.

Randy, Rachel, Tegan and Benjamin
$ 100.00 USD
4 years ago

Craig & Barbara Gray and Sadie
$ 150.00 USD
4 years ago

In honor of Royse - a legacy of kindness, service, and faithfulness.

