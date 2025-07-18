Rescue a Theta after Health Setback

Hey everyone,

You may know Theta from The Grid—a generous, kind soul who has spent the past weeks lifting others up, including supporting fundraisers and helping friends through tough times.

Now, Theta needs a little help himself—but only after doing everything he can to avoid asking. 💔

Recently, Theta was hospitalized with heart issues and spent almost a week in the ER and recovery. That sudden health scare cost him nearly two weeks of work and pay. He’s been working full-time, selling off personal items, and trying to hold things together… but it’s getting close to the wire.

He’s asking for help only as a last resort—just enough to keep the electricity on ⚡, put food on the table 🥫, and get his car fixed 🚗 so get better and gain secure a stable future.

Here’s the reality:

🏥 Hospitalized unexpectedly with serious heart issues

💼 Lost critical work hours and income

🧾 Bills are due and time is short

❤️ He still wants to help others like Scooby, even while struggling himself

If you’ve ever watched The Grid, you know the kindness, energy, and faith Theta brings. Even now, he says, “God’s will be done,” and he hesitates to ask for help—but sometimes, even the strongest among us need a hand.

We’re asking for a small fund to get Theta through this rough patch and help him stay on the road to stability.

👉 Every bit helps—whether it’s a few dollars or simply sharing this page.

👉 Let’s make sure Theta doesn’t face this battle alone.

Thank you for your compassion. 🙏

Much love from all of us in the community.

🩵💡🍞🚗✝️