The Sanibel Sprout Rebuild





We are so excited to share that we’re getting closer to reopening our shop and rebuilding after losing everything to Hurricane Ian. It’s been a long journey, but we’ve kept pushing forward with faith and perseverance, and we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.





Since the hurricane, we’ve been working hard to get back on our feet. The food truck has been a lifeline for us, helping us stay afloat, but it hasn’t produced as much as we had hoped to save for the rebuild. That said, it’s kept us going, and for that, we’re incredibly thankful.





We’ve been asked by some of you about ways to support our journey, and while we don’t expect donations, we want to provide an opportunity for those who feel led to help. Any contributions will go directly toward buying supplies and equipment to reopen our store—things we lost to Hurricane Ian and additional damage from Hurricane Milton.





We can’t express enough how much your encouragement and support mean to us. This community and God have been our rock, and we are so grateful to call Sanibel home. We look forward to the day we can open our doors again and serve you, our wonderful neighbors.





Thank you for standing with us through it all!

With love,

The Sanibel Sprout!