Local Piqua Grandmother prosecuted in DC for J6

On January 6, 2021, my wife Therese Borgerding and I went to the U.S Capital building in Washington DC. She was peaceful the whole day, so was I. In the afternoon, the gates and doors started to open. To us, it looked like the Capital Police where opening everything up. Therese peacefully went into the Capital building as the police made it look like it's OK. She spent 10 peaceful minutes inside just walking around. Still, the police acted like she's ok to be there. Six of the ten minutes looking on how to get back out. Seven months later she was arrested, due to a family member turned her into the FBI. Therese faced 4 non violent misdemeanors. After 2 1/2 years, she refused a plea deal for she didn't do anything wrong. At this time, they added a felony of disorderly conduct. Again, she was peaceful the whole time. Therese is a 61 year old Grandma who had never done anything legally wrong. She's a very strong Christian who loves our Lord, Jesus Christ. We live in a small town in Ohio and we love the U.S.A. Over the past three years, my wife and I have lost about everything due to her being arrested. She has a court appointed attorney. Therese went to trail on April 22, 2024. The jury, who all lives within 5 miles of the capital building quickly found her guilty on all charges. The reading of the guilty was read at 5pm on Friday Apr 26. She is now facing maximum of 8 years in Federal prison for being peaceful and did NO harm to anyone or damage to anything. She will be sentenced on August 29, 2024. We need help with legal fees for the appeal. I am a 100% disabled veteran and unable to raise funds for we live off of my disability, which is not much. We need help raising funds for her legal fees. Anything will help. God bless you all.