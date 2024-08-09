Local Piqua Grandmother prosecuted in DC for J6

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $535
On January 6, 2021, my wife Therese Borgerding and I went to the U.S Capital building in Washington DC. She was peaceful the whole day, so was I. In the afternoon, the gates and doors started to open. To us, it looked like the Capital Police where opening everything up. Therese peacefully went into the Capital building as the police made it look like it's OK. She spent 10 peaceful minutes inside just walking around. Still, the police acted like she's ok to be there. Six of the ten minutes looking on how to get back out. Seven months later she was arrested, due to a family member turned her into the FBI. Therese faced 4 non violent misdemeanors. After 2 1/2 years, she refused a plea deal for she didn't do anything wrong. At this time, they added a felony of disorderly conduct. Again, she was peaceful the whole time. Therese is a 61 year old Grandma who had never done anything legally wrong. She's a very strong Christian who loves our Lord, Jesus Christ. We live in a small town in Ohio and we love the U.S.A. Over the past three years, my wife and I have lost about everything due to her being arrested. She has a court appointed attorney. Therese went to trail on April 22, 2024. The jury, who all lives within 5 miles of the capital building quickly found her guilty on all charges. The reading of the guilty was read at 5pm on Friday Apr 26. She is now facing maximum of 8 years in Federal prison for being peaceful and did NO harm to anyone or damage to anything. She will be sentenced on August 29, 2024. We need help with legal fees for the appeal. I am a 100% disabled veteran and unable to raise funds for we live off of my disability, which is not much. We need help raising funds for her legal fees. Anything will help. God bless you all.
The Lord hears the cry of the poor, the persecuted, He sees injustice, he will set all right, but I wish you peace in this your time of suffering
My heart aches to see our federal government persecute it's own people, and for liberal political purposes only. I pray Trump's administration will pardon all the J6 patriots, and your family will be compensated for this travesty of justice.
Therese, who would have believed that you would be prosecuted and imprisoned for walking into the capitol after being invited in by the capital police. Praise God for your strength and fortitude to stand strong in the face of injustice. God will use this for his purpose.
Pray for her safety and that she will get a pardon from President Trump.
One day very soon, all of those responsible for this J6 injustice and persecution will face the Living God. "It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God." Heb 10:31
Sorry I am not able to give more to help you in your fight against injustice. Will be praying for you as you travel to DC to stand trial in a corrupt court.
God bless you both.
Wish it could be more. Our weaponized government is awful. Please Lord... "frustrate the devices of the wiked, so that their hands cannot carry out their plans" Job 5:12
Praying for you! May God watch over you and bring you close to Him in this time. Remember His word in your heart. You will be in my prayers.
