Help Protect the Vulnerable in Assisted Living

Our mom suffered abuse and neglect at an assisted living facility in Michigan. She died one month after moving in, hastened by the poor care she received. Her last days were filled with distress and indignity.

Examples of abusive behavior:

  • Staff joked about residents dying in front of her ("They call me the angel of death!")
  • She was given fast-acting insulin an hour before meals, increasing the risk of a stroke, which we believe she ultimately suffered.
  • Bullied after falling, injuring her ribs and forced into a wheelchair to eat in the main dining room despite her pain.

Despite assurances, staff were not trained to meet her needs. Michigan's assisted living standards are dangerously low, ranking 43 out of 46 states.

Our mom's story is not unique. We have read countless reports of similar abuse and neglect in the state. We are fighting to ensure no other vulnerable adult suffers like she did.

Theresa's Law, in her memory, will bring much-needed training, transparency, and accountability to the industry.

We need your help to compete with powerful industry lobbyists who oppose these changes. Your donation will support marketing and educational resources to enact legislative change. No donation is too small.

Thank you for your support!

With love and gratitude,
Theresa's family

https://www.supporttheresaslaw.com/


