Help Protect the Vulnerable in Assisted Living

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $130
Campaign funds will be received by Mary Cook
Our mom suffered abuse and neglect at an assisted living facility in Michigan. She died one month after moving in, hastened by the poor care she received. Her last days were filled with distress and indignity.
Examples of abusive behavior:
Despite assurances, staff were not trained to meet her needs. Michigan's assisted living standards are dangerously low, ranking 43 out of 46 states.
Our mom's story is not unique. We have read countless reports of similar abuse and neglect in the state. We are fighting to ensure no other vulnerable adult suffers like she did.
Theresa's Law, in her memory, will bring much-needed training, transparency, and accountability to the industry.
We need your help to compete with powerful industry lobbyists who oppose these changes. Your donation will support marketing and educational resources to enact legislative change. No donation is too small.
Thank you for your support!
With love and gratitude,
Theresa's family
https://www.supporttheresaslaw.com/
In loving memory of my mom.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.