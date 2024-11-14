Therapy Dog for Oliver

Oliver is an extraordinary 9-year-old with a heart full of kindness, creativity, and resilience. He’s also facing challenges that no child should have to endure. Alongside his autism diagnosis, Oliver lives with PTSD and severe anxiety, rooted in traumatic experiences from abuse in school by staff that have deeply impacted his ability to feel safe and secure.

When Oliver’s behavior began to change—when he became withdrawn, anxious, and fearful—we knew something was wrong. Despite our questions and concerns to all providers and staff, we were left without answers. Oliver, once so vibrant and curious, had shut down. We were watching our son slip away, and it broke our hearts.

It took years before Oliver could find the courage to tell us about what had happened. His voice finally broke through the silence, revealing experiences no child should have to endure.

Since then, Oliver lives with debilitating anxiety and symptoms of PTSD that surface in his daily life. He experiences flashbacks, vivid nightmares, and frequent vomiting episodes triggered by stress. These experiences leave him feeling paralyzed by fear and unable to engage with the world in ways many of us take for granted. His family’s constant hope is to see him find peace, stability, and confidence again, to enjoy his childhood without the overwhelming fear that shadows his days.

Despite everything Oliver has been through, he remains a hopeful and loving child, and we want to give him every chance to thrive. After extensive research and consultations with his doctors, therapists, and psychiatrists, we received a strong recommendation: a specially trained service dog could provide the support he so desperately needs. This dog would be by his side through daily routines, offering calm during bouts of anxiety, grounding him during moments of distress, and giving him the confidence to face situations that currently feel overwhelming.

We’ve identified a wonderful partner in Snowy Pines White Labs, known for their loving and well-trained dogs. The funds we hope to raise will go directly toward covering the cost of this exceptional service dog, the intensive training needed, and travel expenses to bring Oliver’s new companion home to Massachusetts. There is a potential match for Oliver who could be with us as soon as January 17th, if we can pull this together.

A service dog will mean the world to Oliver, helping him find comfort in his own skin and empowering him to engage with the world in a way that feels safe and supportive. We are excited to welcome this new family member, knowing it could bring Oliver the security, peace, and joy he so greatly deserves.

Any support you can give, whether a donation or simply sharing our story, would be a true gift to our family and, especially, to Oliver. We are beyond grateful for your kindness, compassion, and belief in Oliver’s journey toward healing and hope.