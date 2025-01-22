The People VS The Emergencies Act

The Trudeau government is appealing the Federal Court’s decision that the declaration of an emergency and the freezing of bank accounts in connection with the Freedom Convoy protest was unreasonable and unconstitutional. They are also trying to kick the protestors off the case.

The Canadian government wants to suppress free speech and act unreasonably and unconstitutionally when dealing with its political opponents and, if not stopped, their actions can open the door for other countries to do the same

Democratic governments should not breach the rights and freedoms of their citizens in order to stifle speech opposing the government

Sarah and the Canadian Frontline Nurses were the first to sue the government and the only party to call out the government for its inappropriate political motivation for the declaring the emergency.

Sarah and the Canadian Frontline Nurses took on the financial liability of the lawsuit, lost their jobs and are facing disciplinary action by the College of Nurses because they exercised their right to free speech in opposition to the government mandates

We are back in the Federal Court of Appeal on February 3 and 4 to defend our right to protest and hold to the government to account.

If we lose, it means it was ok for the Canadian government to act unreasonably and trample our rights and freedoms because they did not like our opposition to their policy. It also opens the door for other governments around the world to freeze the bank accounts of their political opponents

In Australia, they put people in camps who refused to isolate, in Austria they tried to lockdown unvaccinated people, in China they locked down entire cities. In Canada, we froze the bank accounts of the protestors and their supporters

Asking for support to fund our legal fees against the Canadian government