THE PEOPLE v. PARADISE: A Cry for Help





I was in pain. Deep, overwhelming mental and physical pain.





I cried out for help, not to harm anyone, not to cause fear, but because I was struggling. Instead of care, I was taken. No arrest record, no due process, no recognition that I even existed.





Within an hour, I was labeled a terrorist and a bomber, not because of any evidence, but because it was easier to label me than to see me. I was placed in black site detention, locked in a windowless cell in a county jail known for unexplained deaths.





In that darkness, I broke. I attempted to take my own life.





I survived. But survival was not the end of my suffering.





I tried to move forward. I wanted to heal. I wanted to rebuild my life. I complied with everything asked of me. I have the documents to prove I am fit and well. I did everything right.





But the system does not want to let me go.





First, they fired my lawyer. Then, my law firm maliciously withdrew, leaving me defenseless. Now, I am being ordered back to the same courthouse that ignored me before, with no legal representation, no protection, no way to defend myself.





I fear that if I return, I will be detained again. Placed back in that same cell. And this time, I will not survive.





Why I Am Asking for Help

I never wanted to tell this story. I wanted to leave it behind. But now, I have no choice.





I need urgent support to:





1. Secure legal representation so I do not stand alone.

2. Expose what happened—because what was done to me should never happen to anyone.

3. Ensure my safety, so I do not disappear again, off of the face of the earth.





If You Can Help

I am not asking for a fight. I just want to live.





If you can donate, share, or even just listen—please do.





Because no one should suffer alone. No one should be erased.





This is THE PEOPLE v. PARADISE.





For Full Press and Full Legal Pack :





website : www.thepeoplevparadise.com

email : h e l p @ t h e p e o p l e v p a r a d i s e . c o m





LINKS :

1. https://www.noozhawk.com/grand-jury-reports-on-jail-deaths-lead-to-call-for-broader-conversation-about-mental-health/

2. https://www.independent.com/2024/04/17/santa-barbara-grand-jury-recommends-in-custody-deaths-be-investigated-by-independent-agency/

3. https://cgja.org/santa-barbara-county-civil-grand-jury-calls-for-independent-investigators-for-jail-deaths/

4. https://www.kclu.org/2024-04-16/santa-barbara-county-grand-jury-calls-for-changes-in-investigations-of-in-custody-inmate-deaths

NOTES TO EDITORS





1. Mr. Paradise was held in Black Site Detention in the Democratic - State of California, United States. There was no jail tag, no chain of custody, and no CCTV evidence documenting his detention. This raises grave concerns about transparency, due process, and the potential for secret detentions outside the rule of law.

2. Conditions of Detention – Inhumane & Degrading Treatment: Mr. Paradise was held in a windowless cell with no bed, no toilet, and no access to the outside world. He was kept naked, without oversight, and denied all basic human dignity. These conditions amount to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment in violation of the Eighth

3. Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the United Nations Convention Against Torture (CAT), and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

4. Mental Health Diversion & Procedural Violations: Mr. Paradise pleaded not guilty pre-trial and was placed in a "Mental Health - Diversion" (MH Diversion) program, intended to provide treatment rather than incarceration. The program was supposed to end in - November 2024, yet despite full compliance, the legal system has failed to honor its obligations to allow him to move forward.

5. Denial of Fair Trial & Legal Representation:

Mr. Paradise’s legal counsel was removed, and his law firm maliciously withdrew from representation, leaving him defenseless and in legal limbo.

6. He is now being summoned back to the same courthouse that ignored due process before, without legal representation, placing him at extreme risk of further detention and mistreatment.

7. This constitutes a violation of his Sixth Amendment right to legal counsel and his fundamental right to a fair and public trial as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 10).

- Risk of Arbitrary Detention & Further Human Rights Abuses: Mr. - Paradise fears being detained again without due process, returned to the same inhumane conditions that previously led him to attempt suicide while in custody. Given the history of unexplained deaths in the facility, there is significant concern that he could be placed at risk of irreparable harm or death under similar circumstances.

8. Pattern of Systemic Misconduct & Lack of Oversight: This case underscores the lack of accountability in California’s criminal justice system, particularly regarding:

- The use of Mental Health Diversion programs as a means of indefinite legal control.

- Secret detentions without records or oversight, raising serious concerns about state-sanctioned abuses of power.

- Denial of basic human rights through isolation, deprivation, and psychological abuse.

9. Urgent Call for Legal Representation, Transparency, & Public Support:

- Immediate legal representation is needed to challenge this pattern of procedural misconduct and unlawful treatment.

- Human rights organizations, legal advocacy groups, and independent oversight bodies must investigate the conditions of his detention and the broader misuse of legal authority.

- Public awareness and media attention are crucial to ensuring this case is not ignored or covered up.



