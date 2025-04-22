Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $160
We are proud to introduce Thelma Smart Education Fund, a heartfelt initiative dedicated to uplifting and empowering students in Jamaica as they pursue their educational dreams. Too often, bright and talented young people face financial barriers that limit their access to quality education. With your support, we can help change that.
Our goal is to raise $10,000 to establish a fund that supports students on their educational journey. Every donation—no matter the size—brings us one step closer to unlocking opportunities and transforming lives. Together, we can provide the essential resources these students need to succeed, building a brighter future for them, their families, and their communities.
Our heartfelt condolences, Gloria, on the loss of your beloved sister, Thelma Evadne Smart. We have donated in her memory to the Education Fund, as we know it was important to her. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. We are sending you our love and support.
