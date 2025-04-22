We are proud to introduce Thelma Smart Education Fund, a heartfelt initiative dedicated to uplifting and empowering students in Jamaica as they pursue their educational dreams. Too often, bright and talented young people face financial barriers that limit their access to quality education. With your support, we can help change that.

Our goal is to raise $10,000 to establish a fund that supports students on their educational journey. Every donation—no matter the size—brings us one step closer to unlocking opportunities and transforming lives. Together, we can provide the essential resources these students need to succeed, building a brighter future for them, their families, and their communities.



