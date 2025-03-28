This campaign is to help Jay aka The Great Fowler survive





THE GREAT FOWLER

Jay (aka @thegreatfowler) was diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation* on January 14th, 2020. After spending nineteen days (19) in ICU/Hospital, cardiologist determined he must have had A-Fib for 5 years due to the severity. With an ejection fraction of only 10% (the amount of blood pumped out of a heart’s lower chambers each time it contracts), Jay was not expected to live. After discharging 45 pounds of toxic fluid during that initial visit, Jay has fought through homelessness, eviction and numerous ER/ICU/hospital stays

*Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is an irregular heart rhythm that begins in your heart’s upper chambers (atria). Symptoms include fatigue, heart palpitations, trouble breathing and dizziness.

If you would like to help Jay's 'quality of life', please consider donating

But PLEASE ... do not do anything you can not do affordably

** I CURRENTLY LIVE ON ONLY $918.43 A MONTH FROM DISABLITY, WHICH IS LESS THAN MY MONTHLY NUT ***







