Supporting David and Trisha Joy Carver

Goal:
USD $6,500
Raised:
USD $5,111
Campaign funds will be received by Trisha Carver
PLEASE READ THE UPDATE…. THE CARVERS STILL DESPERATELY NEED OUR HELP. LETS BLESS THEM THIS CHRISTMAS.
Most of you know David and Trish from the work they have done with various local churches with their audio/technical departments. Or maybe you are just friends with them or are family church or blood. This past Tuesday David broke his hip and has been hospitalized since, he is currently unable to walk and will not be released until he is capable of walking a few feet. Due to this they are not only losing income but will need extra funds in an already tight economy and will need financial help. They will need help with co-pays, bills, durable medical equipment, as well as the cost of daily living. David will not be able to do his normal daily things for a few weeks and Trish will need to be caring for him as she already does. This will be a tough few weeks for them as he heals and then he will need a full hip replacement. Please help how ever you feel led. They also have Zelle which is Trisha’s email Trisha.joy@icloud.com they also have PayPal which is DavidpCarver@icloud.com. Please also keep them in your prayers as it is one thing dealing with end stage renal failure but then to add a broken hip to the mix takes it to a whole new level.
Lord, I know how difficult it is to find housing in Portland. Please go before this couple and bless them with a place to live that meets their needs and budget!
Love you both so much!!
Praying for healing and blessing.
God bless and keep you
Praying for you both
Blessings of divine health
New Hope Church - praying God's best for you in this time.
Praying for you David. We serve a rising Christ who heals. Keep us posted.
December 12th, 2024
Well David is back in the hospital…. This year has been difficult for both David and Trisha and this bump in the road is not helping, we serve a Great God though. David went in for a regular colonoscopy one week ago, he then went home to realize that he was hemorrhaging blood. He promptly returned to the hospital where he received multiple blood transfusions over multiple days as they were unable to stop the bleeding at that time. One week and three colonoscopies later along with multiple transfusions he remains hospitalized. With the care of a new gastrointestinal surgeon they were able to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately he lost so much blood even with the transfusions that he has either become extremely anemic or is bleeding from somewhere else internally. I am sure you can understand how difficult this has been. It affects them physically, emotionally, as well as financially.
To top it all off the house they are currently renting has been sold at auction because the now former own was foreclosed. David and Trisha are being asked by the new own which is a band to move out. They are not currently in a financial situation to afford this.
With this being the season of giving, can we find it in ourselves to help this amazing couple and be the hands and feet and in this case the pocket of God for them.
If you are iffy about giving through a platform such as this Trisha also has a Zelle account set up through her Bank Account Trisha.joy@icloud.com I am not sure if that gives you the option to claim as a donation on taxes though.
