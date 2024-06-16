Supporting David and Trisha Joy Carver

PLEASE READ THE UPDATE…. THE CARVERS STILL DESPERATELY NEED OUR HELP. LETS BLESS THEM THIS CHRISTMAS.





Most of you know David and Trish from the work they have done with various local churches with their audio/technical departments. Or maybe you are just friends with them or are family church or blood. This past Tuesday David broke his hip and has been hospitalized since, he is currently unable to walk and will not be released until he is capable of walking a few feet. Due to this they are not only losing income but will need extra funds in an already tight economy and will need financial help. They will need help with co-pays, bills, durable medical equipment, as well as the cost of daily living. David will not be able to do his normal daily things for a few weeks and Trish will need to be caring for him as she already does. This will be a tough few weeks for them as he heals and then he will need a full hip replacement. Please help how ever you feel led. They also have Zelle which is Trisha’s email Trisha.joy@icloud.com they also have PayPal which is DavidpCarver@icloud.com. Please also keep them in your prayers as it is one thing dealing with end stage renal failure but then to add a broken hip to the mix takes it to a whole new level.