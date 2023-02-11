The homeless population in our country is nearing 600,000, 1,200,000 are in prison, tens of thousands reenter society through halfway houses every year, while drug addiction soars and national overdose deaths passed 100,000 last year. Another 1.2 million elderly are shut away in nursing homes, and 3.5 million teens are on the streets, and over half a million of those are without a guardian.

Partnering with local churches and ministries, The Forgotten Ones Crusade is designed to reach those society would rather forget or has already forgotten by meeting them where they are in the streets, alleys, beneath bridges, in halfway houses, shelters, and nursing homes – wherever they are.

Matching funds are available for what is donated here, so your initial efforts will be doubled! This fund raiser is for startup costs to get the Crusade on the road! When the initial goal of $10,000 is reached, additional funds will roll over into the general Crusade budget with an estimated yearly goal of $100-150,000/year.