The Forgotten Ones Crusade

 USD $25,000

 USD $15,887

David Riordan

Campaign funds will be received by David Riordan

The homeless population in our country is nearing 600,000, 1,200,000 are in prison, tens of thousands reenter society through halfway houses every year, while drug addiction soars and national overdose deaths passed 100,000 last year. Another 1.2 million elderly are shut away in nursing homes, and 3.5 million teens are on the streets, and over half a million of those are without a guardian.

Partnering with local churches and ministries, The Forgotten Ones Crusade is designed to reach those society would rather forget or has already forgotten by meeting them where they are in the streets, alleys, beneath bridges, in halfway houses, shelters, and nursing homes – wherever they are.

Matching funds are available for what is donated here, so your initial efforts will be doubled! This fund raiser is for startup costs to get the Crusade on the road! When the initial goal of $10,000 is reached, additional funds will roll over into the general Crusade budget with an estimated yearly goal of $100-150,000/year.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 days ago

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Love from Idaho
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all you do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

The Papins
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

We're in west Houston at Houston Faith Church and we want to help. DM one of the 2 of us?

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying & Thank you all so much

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for all of You, Bless Them LORD, Mulitpy 100 fold every Effort.

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Still Praying & thank you so much for all you guys are doing!

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Still Praying, watching updates now on Tik Tok

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
6 months ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Still Praying, LOVED the Update!

Renee Wilson
$ 15.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless David for his heart for this endeavor 🙏🙏

Ferne Harasimiw
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

