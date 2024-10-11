Flood and Disaster Relief East TN, NC and GA

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Neubel
It is with my deepest thankfulness and gratitude for your interest in helping the flood relief and rebuilding of East Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia.
On Friday, September 27, 2024 Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic heavy winds, torrential rain, of slow-moving showers along a stalled cold front creating excessive moisture in creeks which turned to streams, and streams turned into rivers, which translated into unimaginable flooding and landslides impacting earlier rain saturation within the southeastern mountainous regions prior to the hurricane. These mountainous regions are within the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains (a part of the Appalachian Highlands range) and midnight Thursday East Tennessee and Western North Carolina had already accumulated high rainfalls which flowed into the lowlands of the valleys below (hollows), flooding creeks and rivers producing crests similar to the whitewater rapids, all while the heaviest rainfall was just beginning to fall from Hurricane Helene. As feet of water encroached these areas, the magnitude of this calamity caused major loss of life, destroyed acreages and homes, upheaval trees and power lines, decimated businesses, townships, and secondary roads and interstate I-40 (closed until September 2025) located on the border of Knoxville,TN into Asheville, NC as was destruction caused in Georgia. Many of these un/incorporated townships are isolated from the cities due to bridges, roads and highways collapsing, because of excessive soil saturation and vegetation alongside and underneath of the roads and lack of topsoil.
While there is great outpour of much needed help, and very grateful we are; currently, many relief spots and drop off hubs local residents, individual groups, churches have designated these areas as first responders, charities, and now government services have come to assist East Tennessee and Western North Carolina; however, immediate assistance is still needed as are many areas of Valdosta, GA. I have personal contacts within TN, NC, and GA who have first hand knowledge of the ongoings of these areas. While many fundraisers are and have diligently collected disaster relief items, our fundraiser is designed to assist with disaster and rebuilding supplies based upon specific immediate and long term needs. There are many individuals and groups who are in need for essential items, but not limited to: feminine hygiene products, generators, baby formula, medical supplies, first aid supplies.
Donations will be translated into purchases for: water filtration systems, small solar and regular generators, cases of feminine hygiene products, first aid kits, medical supplies, respirators, masks, chemical grade hazmat suits, portable oxygen tanks, cleaning supplies, 5-gallon buckets with lids, leather gloves, goggles, boots, wipes and reusable towels, camping stoves, nonperishable dried foods, batteries, flashlights, flint boxes, matches, long lighters, tents, stakes, weights, bungee cords, blankets, Mylar blankets, portable heaters, camping pots/utensils, charging banks/power packs, tarps, water jugs, iodine tablets, socks, underwear, charcoal, gas/propane/butane, stabilized 50:1 chainsaws, shovels, empty gasoline containers, boxes, automobile oil, woodworking tools, wheelbarrows.
Distribution of goods will be provided directly to the residents of Greeneville, TN, Newport, TN, Unicoi, Erwin, TN, North Carolina, and Georgia who are affected by Hurricane Helene. Items will be delivered by truck or flown from Mark Anton Dayton Airport, TN to Greeneville Municipal Airport in Greeneville, TN
Any efforts to assist with your donations will be most helpful for the Flood Disaster and Rebuilding Hurricane Relief efforts. These times are tough with unforeseen occurrences happening consistently, these communities are resilient and have room for prayer and continued hope.
Thank you very much for your help!
Michelle Neubel
December 4th, 2024
Much devastation has happened, but much has been cleaned up. More prayers, action, and hands needed to assist with the rebuild efforts in East TN, WNC, SC, VA, and GA.
Continual opened arms and your hearts.
December 4th, 2024
Blessed Day,
I hope that each one of you had a pleasant moment with your families for a time of reflection and thankfulness each and every day. It’s with gratitude to our donor who covered the emergency preparedness items and the donated truck for my trek to deliver other preparedness items to the families who will be the recipients to the cabins built by Cabins4Christ built at Camp Cedar Cliff near Swannanoa, NC. I’m prayerful that the solar generator is a blessing to the chef, Cayte who she and her fiancée services their community with nourishing 5-star meals. Cayte is a conscientious culinary artist who has partnered with farmers to where purchases of fruits, vegetables and fresh grass fed meats are available for her to make indigenous seasonal meals geared for individuals who has food sensitivities as well as those who has regular wholesome dietary habits. Some volunteers including myself slept at the Ingles Parking lot and as another volunteer from Rhode Island informed me that a chef was serving hot apple cider and this is where I met Cayte who’s she and fiancée are running Cayte’s Kitchen setup at Ingles Parking lot in Swannanoa, NC. Since, I only had one solar generator and water purifier, I had a prayerful heart as to who would these items I would be guided to give with a need, and the blessings of one water purification system has a home.
In this Ingles Parking Lot is where two medic trailers are setup, portable trailer regular and disabled bathrooms, portable showers, Red Cross, and Cayte’s Kitchen.
The next day, I was up early and ready to begin our day with a foreman from a retired construction worker ready to assist a couple expecting their baby boy which came two weeks early.
One week of dehydrated food for ten individuals will go to those who were affected by Hurricane Helene.
Thank you for all of the coordinators that made it possible for volunteers to work build cabins and or rebuild homes with Cabins4Christ. Please keep your support of donations coming for purchases of more solar generators, water purification systems and shower filters, Mylar blankets, and heaters that can also become transformed into a stove.
Also, this fund is to raise funds for a food truck for Cayte’s Kitchen and to purchase at least five prefabricated house kits for the residents of East TN and WNC and to assist items to those affected in GA. Residents of Swannanoa, NC and other affected areas are in need of water purification systems, and shower filters.
Thank your your continual support.
Continue to keep those affected by loss of family members and homes, and communities in your prayers.
November 26th, 2024
Greetings!
We are thankful to update that a donor covered our $2,059.16 invoice of the Emergency Supply Company with the relief and preparedness items on November 15, 2024 and delivered November 19, 2024, ready for shipment to individuals and families affected by the devastation from the Hurricane Helene.
Thank you to our donor and let’s continue to keep our hearts open to give. We are appreciative of everyone’s help.
The fruit of the righteous is a the tree of life and whoever captures souls is wise. ~ Proverbs 11:30
Michelle
October 28th, 2024
We were blessed with bags of warm sweaters that were donated. These sweaters will come in handy as the brisk fall season progresses for the residents of East TN, Western NC, and GA.
October 28th, 2024
Greetings!
This morning the International Sales Coordinator returned my email message for a request for donations of Sawyer Filtration Systems.
We received considerable discounts on all water filtration kits. We are ready to make purchases to fulfill where the needs are great to serve these communities which have been impacted by the Hurricane Helene in East TN, Western NC, and GA.
Thank you all for your consideration of prayer, donations, and volunteering your time and efforts towards the help of these residents. It is blessing to see the outpour of help and how Almighty God is opening doors and the resilience of the people of these communities.
Any donations are still helpful!
October 28th, 2024
We were blessed to see Almighty God open doors as I spoke with the head CSR Manager at a major emergency supply company, Monday October 21, 2024. The manager graciously listened the mission of what use of these funds of The Watchful Neighbor Relief Fund would be going, and he gave me a discount on the items listed below with a tentative thirty day invoice for residents affected in East TN, Western NC, and GA. These items have no guarantee, due to the enormity of the disasters calamities and outpour of need for various nationwide localities, and their supply chain. Also, the manager stated that I will be able to continue to purchase these items at said price for as many units of solar generators, heaters/stoves (will update to include heater), dehydrated food and more as needed.
We need assistance to cover the cost of these items:
Grid Doctor 300 Solar Generator with Free Solar Panel x1. $447.00
2,400 Calorie Ration Bars by Ready Hour x 3 $23.85
Alexapure Pro Ultimate Flow Water Filtration Kit $441.70
Emergency Blanket Ready Hour (6-pack) x 2 $35.40
Veggie Case 4 Box Kit x 1 $92.80
Fruit Case 4 Box Kit x 1 $89.80
Blood Clot Powder by Ready Hour (1 pkg w/packs) $14.95
1 Week Food Supply AmmoCan (2,000 + calories/ day) x 12 (individuals) $588.00
Subtotal $1,733.50
TN State Tax $97.51
TN County Tax $47.67
Total $1878.68
