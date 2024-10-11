Flood and Disaster Relief East TN, NC and GA

It is with my deepest thankfulness and gratitude for your interest in helping the flood relief and rebuilding of East Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia.

On Friday, September 27, 2024 Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic heavy winds, torrential rain, of slow-moving showers along a stalled cold front creating excessive moisture in creeks which turned to streams, and streams turned into rivers, which translated into unimaginable flooding and landslides impacting earlier rain saturation within the southeastern mountainous regions prior to the hurricane. These mountainous regions are within the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains (a part of the Appalachian Highlands range) and midnight Thursday East Tennessee and Western North Carolina had already accumulated high rainfalls which flowed into the lowlands of the valleys below (hollows), flooding creeks and rivers producing crests similar to the whitewater rapids, all while the heaviest rainfall was just beginning to fall from Hurricane Helene. As feet of water encroached these areas, the magnitude of this calamity caused major loss of life, destroyed acreages and homes, upheaval trees and power lines, decimated businesses, townships, and secondary roads and interstate I-40 (closed until September 2025) located on the border of Knoxville,TN into Asheville, NC as was destruction caused in Georgia. Many of these un/incorporated townships are isolated from the cities due to bridges, roads and highways collapsing, because of excessive soil saturation and vegetation alongside and underneath of the roads and lack of topsoil.

While there is great outpour of much needed help, and very grateful we are; currently, many relief spots and drop off hubs local residents, individual groups, churches have designated these areas as first responders, charities, and now government services have come to assist East Tennessee and Western North Carolina; however, immediate assistance is still needed as are many areas of Valdosta, GA. I have personal contacts within TN, NC, and GA who have first hand knowledge of the ongoings of these areas. While many fundraisers are and have diligently collected disaster relief items, our fundraiser is designed to assist with disaster and rebuilding supplies based upon specific immediate and long term needs. There are many individuals and groups who are in need for essential items, but not limited to: feminine hygiene products, generators, baby formula, medical supplies, first aid supplies.

Donations will be translated into purchases for: water filtration systems, small solar and regular generators, cases of feminine hygiene products, first aid kits, medical supplies, respirators, masks, chemical grade hazmat suits, portable oxygen tanks, cleaning supplies, 5-gallon buckets with lids, leather gloves, goggles, boots, wipes and reusable towels, camping stoves, nonperishable dried foods, batteries, flashlights, flint boxes, matches, long lighters, tents, stakes, weights, bungee cords, blankets, Mylar blankets, portable heaters, camping pots/utensils, charging banks/power packs, tarps, water jugs, iodine tablets, socks, underwear, charcoal, gas/propane/butane, stabilized 50:1 chainsaws, shovels, empty gasoline containers, boxes, automobile oil, woodworking tools, wheelbarrows.

Distribution of goods will be provided directly to the residents of Greeneville, TN, Newport, TN, Unicoi, Erwin, TN, North Carolina, and Georgia who are affected by Hurricane Helene. Items will be delivered by truck or flown from Mark Anton Dayton Airport, TN to Greeneville Municipal Airport in Greeneville, TN

Any efforts to assist with your donations will be most helpful for the Flood Disaster and Rebuilding Hurricane Relief efforts. These times are tough with unforeseen occurrences happening consistently, these communities are resilient and have room for prayer and continued hope.

Thank you very much for your help!

Michelle Neubel



