Thank you for your interest in what we are doing. We pray the LORD our living God blesses you today and forever.

The “Feeding the Hungry” Ministry is from Emmaus Global Methodist Church, which is being led by the Holy Spirit. We seek to be a lighthouse in our community, point others to Jesus Christ, show God’s love in all we do, nurture God’s people in their journey and restore broken relationships among individuals across our community and throughout the world.

We are reaching out today because we believe the values and priorities of our ministry align with what our community needs & want. We are loving all God’s children

Matthew 5:16: “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

For three years, we have pursued a mission to spread the love of our Holy God and feed his children in our community. We are filled with His Joy as we continue lending our support to this calling, and we pray you will join us. We could have never made it this far without the support of our church, family, friends and neighbors like you. We had started these Saturday missions by purchasing meals at McDonalds and Burger King. We would drive around town looking for folks who were homeless and/or hungry. With the help of our church, Emmaus Global Methodist and the Waffle Shoppe, we now are serving more than four times the amount of meals and spreading more of the love of our Savior. Just recently, our missionary team of volunteers started supporting a woman’s domestic abuse shelter.

John 15:12: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.”

During the first three years of this ministry, we had invited two homeless individuals (at different times) into our Christian loving family. We love them like them family (we are all part of this family) and support them in their walk with God. Both men, stopped feeding their addictions (praise the LORD), one went back home (California) to his biological family and the other is still with us, and is doing well.

Leviticus 25:35: “If your brother becomes poor and cannot maintain himself with you, you shall support him as though he were a stranger and a sojourner, and he shall live with you.”

The Creator of Heaven and Earth sees every need and watches over his most vulnerable children on earth and the LORD commands us to care for the weak. One of the powerful ways that God shows care for the disadvantaged is by making it a priority for his people to help them.

Proverbs 29:7: “A righteous man knows the rights of the poor; a wicked man does not understand such knowledge.”

We desperately need your support in the following areas

1. Volunteers

2. Monetary

3. Clothing, shoes, underwear, tee shirts, socks

4. Bug spray

5. Hygiene items

6. Food, fruit, snacks, water

7. Dental/Medical

8. Supplies

Our current meal plans;

• Saturday’s-bisques & gravy, eggs, desert, fruit, coffee, water and juice

• Holiday’s- Pork or turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, desert, juice and water

Our Heavenly Father loves to teach us to love to do good, reflecting his character. The more we do right—helping others—the more we love to do what is right. Through obedience, we draw closer to Christ and reflect his glory in the world.

Luke 3:10-11: “‘What should we do then?’ the crowd asked. John answered, ‘Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.”

Come join us at Emmaus Global Methodist Church (1206 Hwy 2297, Panama City, FL 32404) on Friday evening at 5:30pm for supper and help prepare for our Saturday mission. If Fridays are too busy, join us at 7:30am Saturday at the church for breakfast. We leave the Church at 8am to start our “Feeding the Hungry” mission.

Proverbs 19:17: “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.”

We would like to take this opportunity to expand our mission, to include other locations, disaster response and possibly shelters. In addition, we know we can count on our community to help us get there. We currently locate at Lisenby/Hwy 98 and Hwy 22/Business 98 to feed and minister to the public that is in need. Together we can make a huge difference in our community! We currently have outgrown the back of our truck, and are in need to expand once again. The next two goals in our future are:

1. Purchase a food trailer or food truck

2. Expand mission to 2- 6 times per week

Philippians 2:3-4: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.”

Helping others is not just a good thing to do; it is a holy thing to do. This means that helping others is one of the ways that God sets apart his church in the world. Christians are to separate themselves from the spirit of this age by refusing to live selfish lives and, instead, serving others.

Thanks in advance for your support! Be sure to share our fundraising challenge with your friends and family, and Please feel free to explore our organization https://www.facebook.com/EmmausMC/ and https://www.thewandererspanamacityfl.com , Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us. We are always excited to work with new partners in the community, and we hope you will join us soon!

Very Respectfully

Rob Gudgel

Luke 10:27-37: “And he answered, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.’ And he said to him, ‘You have answered correctly; do this, and you will live.’ But he, desiring to justify himself, said to Jesus, ‘And who is my neighbor?’ Jesus replied, ‘A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and he fell among robbers, who stripped him and beat him and departed, leaving him half dead. Now by chance a priest was going down that road, and when he saw him he passed by on the other side. So likewise a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan, as he journeyed, came to where he was, and when he saw him, he had compassion. He went to him and bound up his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he set him on his own animal and brought him to an inn and took care of him. And the next day he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper, saying, “Take care of him, and whatever more you spend, I will repay you when I come back.” Which of these three, do you think, proved to be a neighbor to the man who fell among the robbers?’ He said, ‘The one who showed him mercy.’ And Jesus said to him, ‘You go, and do likewise.’



