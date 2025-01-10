Utter Family Medical Expenses

Imagine your tiny son making it through a serious surgery, that your insurance agreed to pay for, only to have your insurance revoke payment during Eli’s recovery. You now owe thousands of dollars, a family with one breadwinner, a homeschooling mom with MS, and two small children. This is what happened to the Utter family …

Nick and Alyssa Utter met at work in NE Indiana where they both grew up. They were married September 1, 2012, and soon were blessed with daughter, Addie, now 7, and a son, Eli, 3. Nick is director of Warehousing and Logistics at a company that began locally and is now national. When the children arrived, Alyssa, who suffers from MS, left work to care for and homeschool their children. The family enjoys their life together, especially on Nick’s days off, taking the kids on hikes and other outdoor activities, appreciating the natural beauty of Indiana. They have a small farm with chickens and a garden.

The Utters have been active in their Christian community at Wawasee Bible Church, both life group leaders for several years. Nick is a drummer for worship and also leads men’s groups. A year ago, Nick and Alyssa were awarded as a couple by the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program for their mentoring of a teenager, Christopher. The couple are also active on the Babylon Bee forum, creating witty headlines every day and producing a popular weekly podcast. One of their greatest joys is blessing others in creative ways.

Their current problem began several years ago. The busy parents noticed that their second child, toddler Eli, was not speaking. His lingual frenulum (the band of tissue that attaches the tongue to the bottom of the mouth) needed surgery. It impacted not only Eli’s speech, but how he heard words. United Healthcare immediately authorized their son’s medically necessary surgery, so the Utters scheduled it at a local hospital. Prayers were answered when little Eli made it through, and began speech therapy, hearing and saying words for the first time. The Utters were excited about the successful surgery and their son’s improvements.

But then United Healthcare called. They would not cover the surgery and the Utters owed thousands of dollars. A year-long battle ensued. The way things stand now, Nick and Alyssa owe this money and are struggling to pay.

If you feel led to give to the Utter family’s need, it is so appreciated and a blessing from God! Thank you for helping our friends.