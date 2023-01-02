The Soul is the Goal

 USD $2,600

Campaign created by Aimee Tustin

Campaign funds will be received by Aimee Tustin

Thank you for considering becoming a part of Team Jesus! 

I couldn't be doing this work without the support of cheerful givers like you. 

The vision God has placed on my heart with The Soul is the Goal podcast as well as cultivating authentic friendships is to share with more souls about the journey He has been guiding me through and invite them to come along! 

Your financial gift will have eternal rewards! There is no better reward! 

May God continue to provide for you and bless you abundantly! 

Pammi
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Rebecca Donatelli
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all you do

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you Aimee Tusti xoxo

Kate
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you for your help today!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
9 months ago

Love you Sister

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
10 months ago

Love you Sister! Keep up the great work!

Yuri Medina
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
11 months ago

Love you Sister

Door To Door Pet Delivery
$ 500.00 USD
11 months ago

Love you.

Mike Harich
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

FiftyFour
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

May God continue to bless your work in the kingdom. Keep shining sister!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

James Kinnaird
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

December 2023

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

November 2023

