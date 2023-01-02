Thank you for considering becoming a part of Team Jesus!

I couldn't be doing this work without the support of cheerful givers like you.

The vision God has placed on my heart with The Soul is the Goal podcast as well as cultivating authentic friendships is to share with more souls about the journey He has been guiding me through and invite them to come along!

Your financial gift will have eternal rewards! There is no better reward!

May God continue to provide for you and bless you abundantly!