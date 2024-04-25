Hi everyone! First, I would like to say thank you for reading this and considering donating to the Sauls family. We want to come together as a community to support this amazing family in this hard season of life. And when I say amazing, I truly mean that. To know them is to love them. Elsie Claire was diagnosed with a rare LMNA muscular dystrophy earlier this year, for which there is no cure at this time. Her parents, Eric and Tristan Sauls, are missing several days of work to bring her to therapy and doctor appointments. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to helping them with travel expenses, therapy/medical treatments, etc. As they wait for Elsie Claire’s Medicaid waiver to be approved, they are paying for these expensive therapies out of pocket. If you are unable to donate, please pray for our sweet Elsie Claire and the Sauls family.