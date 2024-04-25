Campaign Image

The Sauls Family

Hi everyone! First, I would like to say thank you for reading this and considering donating to the Sauls family. We want to come together as a community to support this amazing family in this hard season of life. And when I say amazing, I truly mean that. To know them is to love them. Elsie Claire was diagnosed with a rare LMNA muscular dystrophy earlier this year, for which there is no cure at this time. Her parents, Eric and Tristan Sauls, are missing several days of work to bring her to therapy and doctor appointments. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to helping them with travel expenses, therapy/medical treatments, etc. As they wait for Elsie Claire’s Medicaid waiver to be approved, they are paying for these expensive therapies out of pocket. If you are unable to donate, please pray for our sweet Elsie Claire and the Sauls family.  

Recent Donations
Sauls Fam Cousins
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Don and Colleen McDoniell
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for your sweet girl and your family! ❤️🙏🏻

Angie Skiver Skiver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your previous family!

Amanda Thompson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you! 💚

Beverly Barragan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers always!

Beverly Barragan
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers always!

Jennifer and Steve Taddeo
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers for Elsie Claire

Callahan Family
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers for our sweet Elsie Claire and the entire Sauls family

The Monte Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Donna Miller
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Continuing prayers for you all

Beverly Barragan
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers always!

The Campbells
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for y'all!

Beverly Barragan
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers always!

Beverly Barragan
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers always!

Alyssa Holley
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Dylan and Christen Hopper
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Abby Hornsby
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Thinking and praying for you guys constantly! Love the Hornsbys

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Prayers for all of you , The Reeds

Lisa De Laurentis- Rogers
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for your beautiful granddaughter and family, Ken.

Denise Langlinais
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

