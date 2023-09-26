The Pattis Freedom Fund

There is no mob quite so frightening as a self-righteous mob. That mob can manifest as a hostile jury, an out of control Justice Department, or a corporation, especially an educational institution, operated by those who think they have a monopoly on virtue - forces that leave ordinary people at risk. When that risk takes you into a courtroom, you will need to call a lawyer who doesn’t owe a portion of their soul to a machine .





I am one of those lawyers, and I am asking for your help.





In recent years, my firm and I have tangled with the federal government in the Proud Boys January 6th case, we’ve defended Alex Jones, and we’re fighting with Yale University over their expulsion of Saifullah Khan, a young man acquitted of rape. We’re litigating claims against state officials and private corporations imposing public health mandates on people of deep religious convictions and defending the right to bear arms.







We are proud of the support we receive the generous folks at Condemned USA.





We believe in the Bill of Rights and are proud to represent people often forgotten or even despised. We have cases pending in the Supreme Court, various federal courts of appeals, the Connecticut Appellate Courts and at the trial level.





Along the way, we’ve earned the scorn of legions of haters. We’re proud of that. Folks we don’t know owe us rent for the space we occupy in their heads. We’re not paying, but we are grateful for their scorn. It tells us we’re doing something right.





So why ask for your support?





Few people plan for legal catastrophe. As an attorney, each month I talk to folks accused of a range of crimes. They’re rarely able to pay but We find it hard to say no. The system requires I play my part for Justice to serve the people. All of them.





We’re asking for you to stand with us so that we can double down on the fights that matter: Fights against bully technocrats who want to tell you how to live; fights against the criminalizing of political dissent; fights against schools that choose to believe accusers no matter the evidence, or lack thereof.





We want to be your lawyers. The People’s lawyers.



