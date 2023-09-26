Campaign Image

The Pattis Freedom Fund

Goal:

 USD $1,000,000

Raised:

 USD $8,980

Campaign created by Condemned USA

Campaign funds will be received by Condemned USA

The Pattis Freedom Fund

There is no mob quite so frightening as a self-righteous mob. That mob can manifest as a hostile jury, an out of control Justice Department, or a corporation, especially an educational institution, operated by those who think they have a monopoly on virtue - forces that leave ordinary people at risk. When that risk takes you into a courtroom, you will need to call a lawyer who doesn’t owe a portion of their soul to a machine.

I am one of those lawyers, and I am asking for your help.


In recent years, my firm and I have tangled with the federal government in the Proud Boys January 6th case, we’ve defended Alex Jones, and we’re fighting with Yale University over their expulsion of Saifullah Khan, a young man acquitted of rape. We’re litigating claims against state officials and private corporations imposing public health mandates on people of deep religious convictions and defending the right to bear arms.

We are proud of the support we receive the generous folks at Condemned USA.

We believe in the Bill of Rights and are proud to represent people often forgotten or even despised. We have cases pending in the Supreme Court, various federal courts of appeals, the Connecticut Appellate Courts and at the trial level.

Along the way, we’ve earned the scorn of legions of haters. We’re proud of that. Folks we don’t know owe us rent for the space we occupy in their heads. We’re not paying, but we are grateful for their scorn. It tells us we’re doing something right.

So why ask for your support?


Few people plan for legal catastrophe. As an attorney, each month I talk to folks accused of a range of crimes. They’re rarely able to pay but We find it hard to say no. The system requires I play my part for Justice to serve the people. All of them.

We’re asking for you to stand with us so that we can double down on the fights that matter: Fights against bully technocrats who want to tell you how to live; fights against the criminalizing of political dissent; fights against schools that choose to believe accusers no matter the evidence, or lack thereof.

We want to be your lawyers. The People’s lawyers.


We don’t do personal injury cases or cases that generate financial windfalls. We live by our wits and to keep taking the kinds of cases that matter to ordinary people- we need extraordinary resources. There may not be a new sheriff in town, but there is an old dawg in the corner, snarling at that sheriff. Help keep that dawg on the people’s leash.
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Jeff in MO
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Good luck to you. Your freedom is coming. Sue the crap out of your illegal captors!

Phill Cady
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Leslie Allen
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Every sane American sees what the Biden Administration has wrought on everyday Americans who were under the mistaken impression their government answers to them. My prayers are that God will hear our cries & show us infinite mercy by holding those responsible accountable & free those who peacefully protested on Jan6.

Bill Hanrahan
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
6 days ago

Millions of authentic Americans are praying for you and your persecuted J6 peers daily. We know you are innocent of the bogus charges!

Anonymous Giver
$ 42.00 USD
7 days ago

K Neil
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Joan Brennan
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

doris hamilton
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Blessings
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

I been praying for you all for more than 4 years now to be free! I cried to God for justice to all the innocent who are in jail to be free!

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Never give up

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

God Bless You !

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Norma May
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Mimi Keating
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

May God bless you

Sean and Tiffany
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Detroit Loves Norm!

