The Patriot Babe Foundation

The Patriot Babe’s Mission is to raise the social consciousness of our National and International audience.

As The Patriot Babe, my goal is to present an unbiased outlook and perspective of the historical past and present facts combined with expert opinions in respect to those of We the People. I will be implementing a global production, designed to elevate the educational and social values essential to sustain an intrinsic connection between significant cultural milestones and current events. To accomplish my Mission, I will be producing a 1 hour weekly program, consisting of segments exploring conversations with invited guests and those of the general public.

In conclusion, I invite and welcome you to help support my Mission in order to achieve these goals. Our collaboration will be instrumental in filling a much needed void in our community knowledge and bringing forth a positive outcome.

Love,

The Patriot Babe