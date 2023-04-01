Campaign Image

The Patriot Babe Foundation

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $1,800

Campaign created by Jazmin Rodriguez

The Patriot Babe’s Mission is to raise the social consciousness of our National and International audience.

As The Patriot Babe, my goal is to present an unbiased outlook and perspective of the historical past and present facts combined with expert opinions in respect to those of We the People. I will be implementing a global production, designed to elevate the educational and social values essential to sustain an intrinsic connection between significant cultural milestones and current events. To accomplish my Mission, I will be producing a 1 hour weekly program, consisting of segments exploring conversations with invited guests and those of the general public.

In conclusion, I invite and welcome you to help support my Mission in order to achieve these goals. Our collaboration will be instrumental in filling a much needed void in our community knowledge and bringing forth a positive outcome.

Love,

The Patriot Babe

Recent Donations
Diesel
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

FJB and the Demoncrats!

Randy
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Make America Great Again !

Diesel
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

FJB and the Demoncrats!

Diesel
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

FJB and the Demoncrats!

Diesel
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

FJB and the Demoncrats!

Diesel
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

FJB and the Demoncrats!

Leslie R
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

MAGA#2024

Diesel
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

FJB and the Demoncrats!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

For good cause as i am also a hardcore republican

Timothy Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Good luck cutie!

