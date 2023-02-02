Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,275
Campaign funds will be received by Steven Martin
I NEED YOUR HELP!!
I am happy to announce the pilot and other episodes from the first season scripted series, The Paperboy Chronicles, have won multiple awards at various Film Festivals nationwide! Thanks to God, I believe it's time to put faith and feet to the ground and begin filming a short of the pilot...but I need your help!
If you would consider supporting and making a donation ($5., $10., $20.) to the making of this Family and Christian-based TV show the whole family can enjoy, then please join in as we embark on this campaign to further His kingdom.
The Paperboy Chronicles scripted series is a ten-time award winner! It has been likened to The Wonder Years meets The Brady Bunch and Stand By Me.
Logline: "In the wholesome backdrop of 1975 America, a tenacious 10-year-old embarks on a transformative journey as a paperboy. Guided by deep faith and iconic heroes, young Steven quickly finds himself at the front door of a whole new world full of nostalgia and timeless moral lessons."
Join in on the fundraising campaign and let’s work together to put out the best TV program we can all be proud of! For a list of awards this scripted series has won, go to www.crimsoncrown.com.
WHAT YOU GET WITH YOUR DONATION:
$25.00 or more -- Your name will be added to the closing credits.
Hope this helps get you over the goal line!
So proud of this man of God Steve Martin
Great work!!
Glad to help out Steve! Happy you are getting encouraging recognition for tour work.
God’s favor and Blessings!!
I’m proud of you bro for doing this ! Way to go . Love ya❤️
May God bring this film to healthy fruition and move every heart deeply that views it.
God Bless your Ministry and faith based work!!
Praise God!
Can’t wait to see this come to fruition brother, may Gods hands fully upon it and bless you in your sharing of Gods goodness!
For Jesus Steve! Good job!
Blessings and prayers for you on this amazing journey! May the Lord be glorified through you, your script and potential movie one day!
Good luck Steve and God Bless You
God Bless You & You Ministry
We desperately need faith-based, family friendly TV shows! Thank you, Steve!
I worked with Steve as a Set Medic in the Motion Picture Industry. Let’s help Steve get his project off the ground and moving forward folks!
What a great opportunity to support a faith-based content ministry!
