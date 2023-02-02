I NEED YOUR HELP!!

I am happy to announce the pilot and other episodes from the first season scripted series, The Paperboy Chronicles, have won multiple awards at various Film Festivals nationwide! Thanks to God, I believe it's time to put faith and feet to the ground and begin filming a short of the pilot...but I need your help!

If you would consider supporting and making a donation ($5., $10., $20.) to the making of this Family and Christian-based TV show the whole family can enjoy, then please join in as we embark on this campaign to further His kingdom.

The Paperboy Chronicles scripted series is a ten-time award winner! It has been likened to The Wonder Years meets The Brady Bunch and Stand By Me.



Logline: "In the wholesome backdrop of 1975 America, a tenacious 10-year-old embarks on a transformative journey as a paperboy. Guided by deep faith and iconic heroes, young Steven quickly finds himself at the front door of a whole new world full of nostalgia and timeless moral lessons."

Join in on the fundraising campaign and let’s work together to put out the best TV program we can all be proud of! For a list of awards this scripted series has won, go to www.crimsoncrown.com.



WHAT YOU GET WITH YOUR DONATION:

$25.00 or more -- Your name will be added to the closing credits.