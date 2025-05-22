The Night Watches

Douglas and Virginia Oxford are praying about how to expand their music ministry efforts on the road. While there is need to cover the costs for their livestream Facebook and YouTube replay videos, the cost to travel is much greater. Douglas and Virginia will go where God directs and do not want to turn away small churches who cannot afford to bring in outside ministries to encourage and edify them. Our hope and is to keep fellow believers focused on God’s Word and to stay empowered by the Holy Spirit.

Already, there are a few churches in the Georgia and South Carolina who would have us return after visiting them less than a year ago. We hope to see more added to that list, in other states.

For more about us, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562019334023 or https://youtube.com/@thenightwatches?si=ZDnFWXNt6SR_lelr