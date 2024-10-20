Campaign Image

The Murphy Family

Kiana Orman was diagnosed with MS at age 26. We’re raising funds to get her the medical treatment she needs.

Due to her deteriorating health, she had to medically withdraw from her job, and she’s currently unable to work. As a result, her financial situation will become dire. We’re humbly asking for your help to raise the funds needed to keep a roof over our head. Any contribution, no matter how small, would make a world of difference to her. Your support will help with my bills/medical treatments and give her the stability she needs while she navigate this challenging time in my life. 

From the bottom of our heart, thank you for taking the time to read her story and for any help you can provide.


Recent Donations
Brittany Richardson
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Katie Barton
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Rachael
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Jess
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you and pray that everything goes well for you

Krystal
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you so much!

