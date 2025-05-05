Help disabled Veteran and family

Army Veteran and her family in need. As a caring and concerned community, we are reaching out to support a disabled army veteran and their seven children who are facing a challenging situation with the VA. This woman will go above and beyond to help anybody who needed it. No questions asked and no judgement. Just pure love and understanding. Despite everything her and her children have been through, she is still one of the most uplifting and kindhearted individuals I’ve ever met. If I had the space in my own home, I would bring her and her family here. if I didn’t have to work full-time to support my own family, I would be her caretaker for free because I know she would do the same for anyone else, no questions asked. That’s the kind of people the VA screws over every chance they get. The VA has neglected her medical needs for years and has played games like this on and off for years, causing them to lose their house, their car, everything they and the children had in the past. they were finally starting to rebuild their lives and the VA does it all over again. They are on the verge of losing it all again. There’s nothing that she can do about it. She’s trapped in a broken body and feels helpless as it’s all put on her husband. Anyone who’s ever had to deal with the VA knows this is a continuous fight. It’s physically and mentally exhausting and it’s horrible to watch someone you care about go through this. Recently, the VA has removed all dependents and financial coverage for the children, greatly reducing the already low income and putting their medical needs at risk. (The VA paid for the prenatal care and delivery of all the children and have all necessary documentation, including marriage certificate for her and her husband yet they decided they were gonna remove all of them as dependent and not pay her or cover any of their medical expenses.) The VA told the veteran to appeal it and this was eight months ago and they still haven’t even assigned it to be reviewed. The veteran was placed in a wheelchair a few years ago as conditions worsen, but denied the grant that she needs in order to make her home wheelchair accessible. despite her VA doctors continuously stating that she needs to be in a wheelchair, the Va refuses to assist. The VA has done everything they can to drag out the surgeries that her care providers have repeatedly stated that she needs because they don’t wanna have to pay for them. She’s not able to seek private care because she can’t afford it and the insurance doesn’t cover it. So she’s left getting worse instead of a shot at getting somewhat better or at least comfortable. The veteran's current husband is also trying to adopt six of the seven children(they share a child and the veteran had six when they met.) but the financial side of that has proven difficult. He has taken all of this on with Grace. She was previously married until her ex-husband turned to drugs and became very abusive, blaming the stress and anxiety of dealing with the VA and constantly hitting walls with them and having to care for children and a disabled spouse all while trying to work enough hours to provide the things that they needed to survive as the reason to why he turned to drugs. While she understood his stress, the veteran was left with no choice and took the children and left for safety. Her ex never made an effort to get clean, see the children or help support them. Her current husband has been a constant source of support and care for the family. He is now facing the daunting task of providing for his family's medical needs, including his wife's, who is disabled and unable to work, while trying to hold a full time job. The VA has also stopped paying for the veterans home nurse despite her VA provided doctors all saying she needs the home care, placing this task on the husband as well. They claim they are unable to find nurse, but reality is they’re just too cheap to pay a livable wage. The husband is responsible for all of her medical needs and transporting her back-and-forth to all of her medical appointments, which is quite a lot on top of all the household work and taking care of the kids and their appointments, while holding a full time job. The VA doctor said she qualified to have him as her family care provider, but then the VA denied him. Her doctors have repeatedly put in paperwork for her husband to be the caregiver but the VA keeps denying it saying they’ll send a nurse. The Va then refuses to send a nurse. Due to this, the veteran has had several falls, trying to get onto the bed or to the bathroom while her husband was at work and her older children have had to pick her up off the floor or call their father or the doctor for broken bones busted face, a concussion and so on. Despite all of that and all the documentation to support that the VA still refuses to do what is needed. The veteran and her spouse, don’t make enough to pay for a nurse themselves. We are seeking any help we can to help cover the family's medical expenses, including ongoing treatments, therapies, and surgeries that are essential for their well-being. Her main focus is the children and their needs, while she continues to fight to have the children put back on the claim. It would be a tremendous help if they were able to get enough to cover a nurse coming to the home until the VA can get their stuff together and take care of responsibilities. Or enough to be able to make her home wheelchair accessible so she’s safe and comfortable in her own home or to relocate to a home it’s already wheelchair accessible within a reasonable budget. Your contribution will go directly towards providing these necessary medical services and ensuring that this family has access to the care they deserve. Let's come together to support this deserving family and give them the resources they need to thrive.#DisabledVeteran #MedicalCare #FamilySupport #givingtuesday #wheelchairaccessiblehome #helpthisfamily #deserving