Supporting the Medford Family

Raised:
USD $1,720
Campaign funds will be received by Charlene Medford
Chad, better known at Tater unexpectedly lost his life while on his way to work Saturday, October 19th. This is being set up to help Charlene and Tyler with needs over the upcoming weeks while they navigate this tragic event.
Please help in anyway you are able, either financially or through prayer, to help alleviate any stress while they grieve and learn a new normal without their husband and father.
Anyone who knew Tater, knows he would go out of his way to help and would give you the shirt off of his back. Charlene and Tater have impacted so many lives and have helped countless individuals and families over the years. Let’s show up for them now.
My heart is broken over the loss of Chad. Charlene you and Tyler are in my thoughts and prayers.
Grab those handle bars and ride. I will miss you.
Sorry for your loss..
We are truly sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you.
So very very sorry. Prayers for you all. If you need anything, let us know.
sending prayers!
Ride high brother. Until we meet again! RIP
Charlene..I am so very very sorry that this has happened. My family and I are praying for you and Tyler. God bless you.
My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Gonna miss you brother
Spencer & I are praying for you guys!
Sending prayers during such a difficult time.
Give em hell on the otheside, we’ll be there soon
