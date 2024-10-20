Campaign Image

Supporting the Medford Family

 USD $1,720

Chad, better known at Tater unexpectedly lost his life while on his way to work Saturday, October 19th. This is being set up to help Charlene and Tyler with needs over the upcoming weeks while they navigate this tragic event. 

Please help in anyway you are able, either financially or through prayer, to help alleviate any stress while they grieve and learn a new normal without their husband and father. 

Anyone who knew Tater, knows he would go out of his way to help and would give you the shirt off of his back. Charlene and Tater have impacted so many lives and have helped countless individuals and families over the years. Let’s show up for them now. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Aunt Betty Sue
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

My heart is broken over the loss of Chad. Charlene you and Tyler are in my thoughts and prayers.

Uncle Terry
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Grab those handle bars and ride. I will miss you.

Marlon Sierra
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry for your loss..

Chris and Jennifer Reihl
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are truly sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa Burnett
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So very very sorry. Prayers for you all. If you need anything, let us know.

Amanda Grabarkiewicz
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

sending prayers!

Justin
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Ride high brother. Until we meet again! RIP

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Charlene..I am so very very sorry that this has happened. My family and I are praying for you and Tyler. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sonya Allison
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

My deepest condolences to you and your family.

TC Bailey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Gonna miss you brother

Kylee Mullis
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Spencer & I are praying for you guys!

Adam Tamplin
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Julianne Head
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers during such a difficult time.

Matthew Stewart
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Give em hell on the otheside, we’ll be there soon

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

