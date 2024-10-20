Supporting the Medford Family

Chad, better known at Tater unexpectedly lost his life while on his way to work Saturday, October 19th. This is being set up to help Charlene and Tyler with needs over the upcoming weeks while they navigate this tragic event.

Please help in anyway you are able, either financially or through prayer, to help alleviate any stress while they grieve and learn a new normal without their husband and father.

Anyone who knew Tater, knows he would go out of his way to help and would give you the shirt off of his back. Charlene and Tater have impacted so many lives and have helped countless individuals and families over the years. Let’s show up for them now.