Emergency Trip Home for Phin McDonald

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $960
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer McDonald
A few weeks ago, Mike and Jenn’s seven year old son, Phin McDonald, obtained a tick bite in Kyrgyzstan where they live. Recently, he has gotten ill and after consulting with an American infectious disease doctor and other medical professionals, they were advised to bring him back to the United States for medical care. He has been admitted to Wolfson Children’s hospital and thorough testing is being done to rule out any tick-borne illnesses.
The amount set for this fundraiser is a preliminary estimation of medical expenses and the travel costs. We will increase it as medical care happens to help cover the financial burden this could bring.
We are beyond grateful for your donation and more importantly, for your prayers! May God continue to provide wisdom, discernment, peace, and complete healing!
On behalf of Robyn Rhoads. Praying for Phen, (at a cellular level!) and the whole family during this time. May God provide your every need and heal this sweet boy.
Praying
Praying for your family!
Praying for you guys
Praying 🙏
Praying for you all and for quick healing!!
