Supporting The Lytle Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,850
Campaign funds will be received by Chris Lytle
Hurricane Helene took my Families Home from us. We just need a little help replacing what Mother Nature took from us. A lot of our home is Un salvageable due to the rain. So we are having to start all over. The good news is that we was all safe. Bad news is we are having to start all over. Thank you to everyone who has helped and who continue to help. Many blessings to each and everyone of you. It takes a community. And I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart. We pray for everyone affected by these storms. A lot got hit.
I want to help you.
I know it’s not much, I hope it helps.
I hope this helps. And may justice be served - in the LORD's name - against our treacherous government who has left the citizens of Appalachia to fend for themselves during this horrific disaster. May peace and blessings be upon you, your family, and all those afflicted. Amen.
I wish I could do more but I already have some to other places. Spiritual Savage Loves you!
Keep faith and may God give you strength
God bless you!
I'm praying for the Lord to turn this devastating loss into an opportunity for your family to rebuild better than ever!
Please don't give up, sir. Focus on your family, look up to Christ Jesus.
Sorry this happened to you guys, hope this helps!
Love ya Brother I pray for you and your family for peacefulness comfort patience in your heart and to know God has got you.
Praying for you and your
Stay safe
from Nyana
