Supporting The Lytle Family

Hurricane Helene took my Families Home from us. We just need a little help replacing what Mother Nature took from us. A lot of our home is Un salvageable due to the rain. So we are having to start all over. The good news is that we was all safe. Bad news is we are having to start all over. Thank you to everyone who has helped and who continue to help. Many blessings to each and everyone of you. It takes a community. And I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart. We pray for everyone affected by these storms. A lot got hit.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Charles Steiner
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I want to help you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Lea
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

I know it’s not much, I hope it helps.

Brendan C
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this helps. And may justice be served - in the LORD's name - against our treacherous government who has left the citizens of Appalachia to fend for themselves during this horrific disaster. May peace and blessings be upon you, your family, and all those afflicted. Amen.

Charles Steiner
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

I wish I could do more but I already have some to other places. Spiritual Savage Loves you!

S E
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep faith and may God give you strength

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you!

Kali S
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm praying for the Lord to turn this devastating loss into an opportunity for your family to rebuild better than ever!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Please don't give up, sir. Focus on your family, look up to Christ Jesus.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

possiblyinsane1
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Sorry this happened to you guys, hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

QsdaughterRhonda
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love ya Brother I pray for you and your family for peacefulness comfort patience in your heart and to know God has got you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and your

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Stay safe

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

lostcoz
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

from Nyana

