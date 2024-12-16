Dear Americans and fellow Supporters from around the world wherever you are from, first allow me to thank you for taking time out of your day to read all about this campaign..

As I’m sure there are multiple campaigns to choose from, however Luigi needs our support to raise as much revenue as possible..





Now is the time to unite and stand together to support Luigi Mangione in his time of need. As he faces serious legal challenges.. We aim to gather funds to ensure he has access to the best possible legal representation and assistant Luigi and his family during this difficult time..





While we do not condone violence in any form, we firmly believe in the right to a fair trial and due process. This campaign is dedicated to raising funds that will go directly toward reaching Luigi’s attorneys and his loved ones, ensuring they have the financial support to navigate this challenging journey.





Luigi is someone who has touched the lives of many with his kindness, loyalty, and determination. Now, it’s our chance to give back. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in his life by showing him he’s not alone and that his community stands firmly by his side.





Here’s how you can help:





Donate whatever you can – no amount is too small.





Share this campaign with your friends, family, and network to spread the word.





Keep Luigi and his family in your thoughts and prayers.





Your generosity and support mean everything. Let’s come together to give Luigi and his loved ones the strength and resources they need to ensure justice and fairness prevail.





Thank you for your kindness.